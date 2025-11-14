Dodgers, Blue Jays Expected to Compete for Top Reliever in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers invested in their bullpen ahead of the 2025 season, but their signings didn't quite have the impact they would have liked.

Tanner Scott had one of the worst seasons of his career — blowing 10 of his 33 save opportunities — Blake Treinen posted an ERA higher than 5.00 for the first time in his 11-year career and Kirby Yates had a 5.23 ERA amid three stints on the injured list.

The Dodgers patched it up come the postseason and managed to win their second straight World Series title, but things need to change if they're to remain contenders. The first thing they'll need to do is find their closer.

All-Star closers Edwin Diaz and Robert Suarez headline the free agency class as far as relievers are concerned, both coming off of fantastic seasons. Devin Williams is also a free agent, and could be a cheaper grab due to his poor form in 2025.

Even with all those stars available, Ken Rosenthal reports the Dodgers are turning their attention towards someone else: Pete Fairbanks.

"But even in a free-agent market that includes closers Edwin Díaz, Devin Williams and Robert Suárez, Fairbanks should attract considerable interest, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays among his expected suitors," Rosenthal wrote.

Fairbanks threw a career-high 60.1 innings in 2025, recording 27 saves in 32 opportunities, both of which are also career highs. He had a 2.83 ERA, which is better than every Dodgers reliever to make 25 or more appearances this season

The right-hander has been the Tampa Bay Rays' closer since 2023, and has never blown more than five saves in a season. He has been especially good since the beginning of the 2022 season, keeping a 2.73 ERA through 180 appearances for the Rays.

Spotrac calculates Fairbanks' market value at a three-year, $41.3 million deal, which is more than affordable for the Dodgers, who just freed up plenty of payroll with the exits of Clayton Kershaw, Michael Conforto and Kirby Yates. The Dodgers have plenty of All-Stars, so maybe a cheaper option like Fairbanks would be the correct decision for next season.

