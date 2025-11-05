Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Makes Prediction for LA's 2026 Season
Shohei Ohtani said he's ready to win another World Series ring in 2026, reflecting the sentiment of thousands in attendance at the Dodgers' championship rally Monday.
Clayton Kershaw is ready, too — as a fan, that is.
“I know they’re gonna get one more next year,” Kershaw told onlookers at the rally celebration. “And I’m gonna watch, just like all of you.”
The future Hall of Famer, who announced his retirement in September, enjoyed one last World Series parade through downtown Los Angeles with his teammates, two days after the final out of Game 7 in Toronto.
In the final October of his 18-year career, the Dodgers helped Kershaw go out on top with a third World Series ring.
"This is the perfect way to be done," he told SportsNet LA on Monday.
Kershaw has made it clear he's looking forward to spending the majority of his time in retirement with his family. But Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman is leaving the door open for Kershaw to return to the team in some capacity in the future.
“He mentioned something where I could hang out,” Kershaw said after Game 7. “That’s good, man. I don’t know what that looks like. But this is a special organization. They don’t need me to win World Series. That’s obvious. But if there’s anything I can do in the future to be part of it, be around it, I hope that’s the case."
Kershaw was seen warming up in the bullpen at the end of Game 7, when Yoshinobu Yamamoto got Alejandro Kirk to ground into a game-ending double play.
When the final out was recorded, Kershaw could put down his glove and celebrate the 5-4 victory, which capped an improbable come-from-behind effort to seal the Dodgers'second championship in as many seasons.
No team has won three World Series in a row since the New York Yankees in 1998-2000, but clearly Kershaw isn't putting it past the Dodgers to extend their dynasty.
Far from being dragged to the finish line of a legendary career, Kershaw went out closer to the top of his game than many.
In 23 games (22 starts) during the regular season, Kershaw went 11-2 with a 3.36 ERA. He helped stabilize a Dodgers starting rotation decimated by injuries early in the season, then accepted a bullpen role as Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Emmet Sheehan and Shohei Ohtani returned to health.
Kershaw only faced one batter in the World Series, but it resulted in a big out when Nathan Lukes grounded out to end the 12th inning of Game 3.
