Dodgers Could Bring Back World Series Hero in Free Agency, Says Insider

The Los Angeles Dodgers have some interesting decisions to make this winter.

More news: Dodgers Predicted to Land Kyle Tucker by Multiple Insiders

The team has a host of free agents coming off the books. Some are obvious candidates to end up elsewhere (Kirby Yates, Michael Conforto), while others are candidates to re-up with the team in some capacity (and most likely on a short-term deal).

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com wrote a piece in which he predicted one free agent that could re-sign with their ballclub from this past season. The Dodgers have several intriguing names available — though Feinsand opted to center his focus on infielder Miguel Rojas.

"Rojas has been an important clubhouse veteran for the Dodgers – oh, and he hit one of the biggest home runs of 2025, too. The veteran infielder wants to return to Los Angeles, and it would be no surprise for the Dodgers to bring him back after what we saw in October."

Rojas has the profile of a future manager one day. He's easily one of the team's most respected and willing leaders. When film crews capture moments inside the Dodgers clubhouse, manager Dave Roberts more often than not allows Rojas to address the team each and every time.

More news: Dodgers Predicted to Land Kyle Tucker by Multiple Insiders

There's a selflessness to his game which has been present during his second stint with the ballclub. Rojas is a complete team-first guy — and often echoes these sentiments throughout interviews he gives to media members.

Of course, while his off-the-field impact for the Dodgers is immense, his on-field performance forever cemented his status as a fan favorite in Los Angeles Dodgers lore.

Inserted into the lineup in Game 6 of the 2025 World Series with the Dodgers facing a 3-2 series deficit to the Toronto Blue Jays, Rojas immediately made his mark — making several fantastic defensive plays including a now famous short-hop pick on a tremendously difficult double play situation in the ninth inning that enabled the Dodgers to win Game 6.

In Game 7, Rojas hit arguably the most significant home run in franchise history during the ninth inning to tie the score, 4-4. The Dodgers famously then went on to win the game in extra innings thus giving the team back-to-back World Series titles. Defensively, Rojas made a tremendous throw to home while off-balance to literally stave off elimination in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Rojas told Dodgers Nation pundit Doug McKain that he'd like to play one more season with the team before retiring. It would be very surprising if he wasn't with the group in 2026.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.