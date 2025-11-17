Dodgers Predicted to Land Kyle Tucker by Multiple Insiders

The Los Angeles Dodgers are heavily linked to All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker in free agency this offseason, and CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson and Dayn Perry both predicted he would bring his talents to LA this winter.

The Dodgers have a need for an outfielder, as they heavily underperformed in left field last season. Tucker would be the perfect solution, having made the last four All-Star games while hitting 20 or more home runs in each of the last five seasons.

"I'll say Dodgers," Anderson said. "They could use another outfield bat something bad, and he's the best one available. Money isn't going to an issue, obviously, and if it's even close it only makes sense for Tucker to end up out west."

Tucker hit 22 home runs and won a Silver Slugger last season, all while playing through a hand injury for part of the season. He still managed an .841 OPS in a down year, and will surely command a high price. The Dodgers are more than capable of meeting his price tag, but the length of the contract may be an issue for LA.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported the Dodgers aren't interested in giving Tucker a contract of 10 or more years.

Despite the report, Tucker could very well still come to LA on a shorter deal, and Perry believes he could find his way to the Dodgers no matter what.

"I'd love to get unconventional here, but it just seems like Tucker-to-Dodgers makes too much sense to ignore," Perry said. "They need corner outfield help, they still prioritize building the best roster possible, and as the reigning champs they're obviously an appealing destination. The best team gets the best free agent, maybe without even making the highest offer."

Tucker's addition to the Dodgers would add another layer to an already star-studded lineup, and would definitely keep them in contention for the World Series next year. The Dodgers have won both of the last two Fall Classics, and will look to three-peat in 2026 — a feat which hasn't been done since the New York Yankees won three straight championships from 1998-2000.

