Dodgers Could Change Dalton Rushing's Position in 2026

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing struggled for playing time behind All-Star catcher Will Smith and backup Ben Rortvedt in 2025, and The LA Times' Jack Harris reports the Dodgers could try him out in the outfield.

"The door also remains open to backup catcher Dalton Rushing potentially getting some time in the outfield again, after he struggled with limited playing time behind Will Smith," Harris wrote.

Rushing was the Dodgers' No.1 prospect when they called him up in May, and he had a solid start in the majors. He logged multiple hits in his first two games, but still sat behind Smith in the pecking order.

More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Had 'Deadly Serious' Reason For Wanting New Batting Cage

Smith has made each of the last three All-Star Games, and had one of the best seasons of his career in 2025. He batted .296 and posted an OPS higher than .900 for the first time since 2020. He finished the year with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs.

He had an opportunity to get a solid run of games in September when Smith went down with injury, however, he also landed on the injured list just a couple of games later, opening the door for Rortvedt to take his spot as the second option ahead of the postseason.

Rushing featured in 53 games during the regular season, batting .204 with a .258 on-base percentage and a .324 slugging percentage. He had four home runs and 24 RBIs during his time in the majors.

More news: Dodgers Receive Major Prediction Ahead of Offseason

Rortvedt is no longer with the Dodgers, meaning Rushing will be the backup in 2026. However, he will likely not get any consistent playing time once again if he continues as a catcher. The Dodgers do have an opening in the outfield after the departure of Michael Conforto, though, and could use Rushing to fill that void with deadline day acquisition Alex Call.

While sending catchers into the field is rare, it's not unheard of. Athletics left fielder Tyler Soderstrom began his professional career as a catcher before moving to first base full-time in 2024. He moved from first to left field in April of this season. He finished 2025 as a Gold Glove finalist in left field.

Rushing has been subpar defensively behind the plate as far as framing and blocking go, so perhaps a new spot on the diamond would be beneficial for both him and the Dodgers.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.