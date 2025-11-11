Dodgers Could Make Blockbuster Trade for Star Outfielder, Says Insider

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a fairly calm trade deadline, though had links to huge names at the end of July.

The Dodgers looked for an outfielder and a relief pitcher at the deadline, ultimately settling on Alex Call as their outfielder and Brock Stewart in relief. Another name which generated plenty of talk around the deadline, though, was Steven Kwan.

Kwan is an elite defender in the outfield, having won a Gold Glove in all four of his MLB seasons. He has also made the All-Star Game in each of the last two seasons, and has a solid bat. The 28-year-old strikes out at an 8.7 percent clip, which ranks in the top one percent in MLB. He swings and misses at balls just as often, which is in the 100th percentile in MLB.

The outfielder batted .272 last season, hitting 11 home runs and recording a career-high 56 RBIs. He's also a huge threat on the basepaths, something the Dodgers are missing, and swiped 21 bags in 2025.

"[The Guardians] nearly traded him to the Dodgers at the trade deadline and Los Angeles will come calling again," Nightengale wrote. "The price-tag will be high, but the Dodgers certainly have the prospect capital."

The Dodgers have one of the best farm systems in baseball, with six current prospects ranked in MLB Pipeline's Top 100. An All-Star like Kwan would certainly command one of the Dodgers' top prospects, but they're desperate with the current state of their outfield.

Michael Conforto filled the Dodgers' void in left field when he signed a one-year deal with LA ahead of 2025, however he failed to produce for a majority of the season. He ended the season with a .199 batting average, and posted a .638 OPS despite having never fallen below .700 in his career prior to this season.

The Dodgers have plenty of things to worry about during the offseason despite their World Series win, and adding an elite fielder such as Kwan to their team would give them one fewer thing to worry about ahead of next season.

