Dodgers' Andrew Friedman Reveals Offseason Plans After Back-to-Back World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers became baseball's first back-to-back champions in a quarter century, but have shown no signs of being satisfied.
Especially after last offseason's spending spree to give the Dodgers the highest payroll in MLB (while putting back the second-highest percentage of revenue into their team), all eyes move to their hopes of winning a third title in a row.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman weighed in on if this current offseason will have a similar spending size to what transpired after their 2024 championship.
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Asked Key Veteran to Remain With Team Ahead of Free Agency
“I don’t know at this point,” Friedman said. “I think for us it’s about really getting a sense of our roster, which obviously we know, but to really dig in and appreciate what areas we want to really target and making sure we have the requisite depth.
“We have a lot of pitching coming back from injury that missed this year as well as our existing pitchers, so I think that automatically puts us in a position to be just way more selective on the pitching front. Position player-wise, because of our roster flexibility, it makes it a little more challenging to think through, which is a great problem to have. So we have to think through exactly how we want to attack that. We’ll spend a lot of time over the next couple weeks really wrapping our arms around it.”
More news: Dodgers All-Star Sends Message to Front Office Ahead of Offseason
Something that the Dodgers addressed ahead of the 2025 campaign was pitching depth, inking lucrative deals with two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell and All-Star relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates, among other moves, but as the season soldiered on, injuries (and in some cases, career-worst production) got the best of the pitching roster.
Relief pitching will be a strategic area to tackle, but another area that the Dodgers showed weaknesses in was the outfield depth.
Also addressed last offseason via a lucrative Michael Conforto contract and resigning Teoscar Hernández, the lack of defensive reliability and many stretches of inconsistency at the plate made it another pressure point for LA.
The Dodgers are in a privileged position to be able to have assets to acquire new talent, the money to go after free agents, and the last two championships to help establish themselves as contenders, but only time will tell what the offseason holds for Friedman and his team.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.