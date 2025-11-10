Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers, Yankees Named Top Fit for Potential $400 Million Superstar in Free Agency

Nelson Espinal

Apr 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman before a game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers are back-to-back champions, but their focus is already on next season, aiming for a rare three-peat.

The Dodgers came back from being down 3-2 in the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, winning two thrilling games filled with clutch moments and heroes stepping up.

Los Angeles looked vulnerable after Game 5, with the offense struggling and the rotation falling short of their usual standards, exposing the bullpen during their appearances.

Manager Dave Roberts and the team's veterans with championship experience rallied the team and helped them focus on a comeback.

The Dodgers became the first team in 25 years to win back-to-back titles, but a week after the celebrations, Los Angeles is already focused on MLB free agency.

One of the Dodgers' biggest targets is reportedly outfielder Kyle Tucker. The Athletic's Jim Bowden views the Dodgers as a top fit for Tucker, though multiple teams make sense for the All-Star.

During an appearance on Foul Territory, Bowden laid out the market for Tucker in free agency.

“I think, realistically, he gets a 10-year deal,” Bowden said on Foul Territory. “The thing that Tucker does is he’s 30 homers, he’s 30 steals, he’s plus defense in right field, he’s a really good base runner, he’s a complete player.

"Now, he’s not the franchise player. You don’t want to sign him as the face of your franchise. You want to put him on a team where he’s going on a team that’s got a loaded lineup, and then there’s real value there.

“If you put him on the Dodgers, you put him in right field, move [Teoscar Hernández] to left, and now you got a plus defender in right field that you haven’t had all year, and another 30-homer, 30-steal guy in that lineup. He's a perfect fit for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“He’s a good fit for the New York Yankees. Put him in left field, and that short porch in right field — let him eat. I also like him with the Phillies, the Mets, and the Giants, but I think the best spot for him is the Dodgers or the Yankees. He’s going to get paid.

“I originally thought before the season started he might get $500 (million). Now, I’ve got him at 10 years, $427 million, but really good player and a complete player.”

The Dodgers usually prefer to be aggressive in free agency rather than the trade market, which could lead them to spend more on Tucker instead of trading for an outfielder.

