Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Clarifies Comments at Canada Following Major Backlash
Dave Roberts doesn't actually think that the Canadian government intentionally slowed down the Los Angeles Dodgers' long travel day on Sunday.
After the Dodgers were late for a 5 p.m. workout at Dodger Stadium on Sunday due to complications from their cross-continent trip home, the Dodgers manager was asked about the long travel day at a news conference.
“I don’t want to get too far into it,” Roberts said. “I just arrived about 30 minutes ago. So there was some delays. I don’t know if there was intent or not. But, man, the international stuff was a bear. But we made it.”
Roberts' comments sparked some spiteful comments on social media, particularly from those who expressed how much more frequently the Blue Jays, MLB's only international team, have to deal with customs on both sides of the border.
The Athletic sought out clarification from Roberts, who said that he "could have omitted 'intent'" when rehashing the Dodgers' trip back out west.
"I know the Prime Minister is not worried about calling airline security or the FAA to make sure that they delay us," Roberts told The Athletic. "I know that. Obviously. I think the Prime Minister has bigger fish to fry."
The Athletic's Andy McCullough reported that the Dodgers traveled over 400 people across four planes — not including the players, who left Toronto after the game on Saturday and arrived in Los Angeles without incident. Roberts and the rest of the Dodgers staff left Sunday morning.
“The process was very long,” Roberts said. “But a lot of it had to do with our big, huge, four-plane travel party. It’s just a part of international travel. And passports. Airline security. That’s part of it.”
With a well-over five hour flight separating Toronto and Los Angeles — and not to mention the time that customs and immigration processes take up — the Dodgers are hoping to avoid going back to Canada to finish the World Series. However, their reasoning for wanting to close out the series in Los Angeles doesn't include fear of the Canadian government's potential for travel sabotage.
“Canada is not trying to sabotage the Dodgers,” Roberts said. “I know that. It was just a long day.”
