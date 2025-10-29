Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Explains Surprise Lineup Decisions for World Series Game 5
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shuffled the lineup ahead of Game 5 of the World Series.
Superstar shortstop Mookie Betts was moved to third in the batting order, All-Star catcher Will Smith was swapped to the No. 2 spot, and Alex Call is replacing Andy Pages' spot in the lineup.
The skipper spoke on the move ahead of the pivotal contest.
“Obviously getting Alex in there, I felt that at the bottom, just the at-bat quality, seeing pitches, the potential to get someone on base for Shohei (Ohtani) at the top,” Roberts said. “I feel good with Kiké (Hernandez) in center field and Alex’s defense in left.”
As for moving around Betts and Smith, Roberts confirmed that all affected parties were good to go with the edit.
“I feel that that’s the best way to win the game tonight,” Roberts said. “Both players were alerted and both players are all on board.”
“I think in the postseason you have to be a little more reactive than in the regular season.”
