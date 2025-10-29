Dodgers to Make Massive Lineup Change For Game 5 of World Series
Alex Call is in, and Andy Pages is out, of the Dodgers' lineup for Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays according to a new report.
In addition, Will Smith is moving up to the number-2 spot in the batting order, while Mookie Betts will move down, according to Buster Olney of ESPN on Twitter/X.
It's the first time that Pages has not been in the starting lineup, and Betts has batted third — or anywhere other than second — since the postseason began.
The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2 after the Blue Jays defeated the Dodgers 6-2 in Game 4 on Tuesday.
Betts is hitting .158 (3 for 19) with three walks, three strikeouts, and no extra-base hits in the World Series. The shortstop wasn't a factor in the National League Championship Series either, batting .133 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Smith is 4 for 17 with two walks and a home run in the first four games of the series. Facing right-hander Trey Yesavage in Game 1 of the World Series, Smith reached base in both of his plate appearances against the rookie, via a single and a walk.
Yesavage is starting Game 5 for the Blue Jays opposite the Dodgers' Blake Snell.
Call has barely played this postseason, having yet to play nine innings in a game since September. He's 4 for 9 with two walks and one hit by pitch in limited October action, and 1 for 5 in the World Series. This will be the first time he's faced Yesavage in a major league game.
Pages went 0 for 2 in Game 4 on Tuesday before he was replaced by Call. The 24-year-old outfielder is struggling this month, going 4 for 50 (.080) with 11 strikeouts, no walks, and only one extra-base hit in the postseason.
Prior to Game 4, Roberts gave Pages a vote of confidence.
"I did think that Andy still took some good at-bats. ... It's just, he's having a hard time having anything to show for it," the manager said. "But the defense is still good, and I just still feel the fight, the compete, and when he gets good pitches — he's just got to find a way to finish it, but I'm not there yet."
Call, 31, had never played a postseason game in three major league seasons before arriving in Los Angeles via a deadline-day trade with the Washington Nationals. Now, with no more than three games remaining in the season, he'll bat ninth and play left field with Kiké Hernández starting in center.
The Dodgers are hitting .214 in the World Series and are looking for an offensive spark outside Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.
