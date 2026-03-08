Dodgers Deliver With Mystery Bobblehead Reveal
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced 24 bobblehead dates on their initial promotions and giveaways calendar for the 2026 season, but not all designs were revealed.
There was particular intrigue with what the Dodgers labeled as a mystery bobblehead planned for March 31. That now has been unveiled to be of Yoshi, the popular dinosaur from Nintendo’s Super Mario franchise.
The Yoshi Dodgers bobblehead is going to be distributed to the first 40,000 fans in attendance, while supplies last at their point of entry. It's on the Dodgers' promotional schedule in partnership with "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie", which is being released in theaters in the United States on April 1.
The unique bobblehead is a play on Yoshinobu Yamamoto's nickname. Appropriately, the beloved dinosaur is dressed in Yamamoto's No. 18 jersey and wearing a Dodgers cap.
Other Dodgers bobbleheads that extend beyond the team are of Ice Cube (May 12), Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal (June 20) and LAFC star Son Heung-min (July 11).
Dodgers fans looking to collect a traditional Yamamoto bobblehead will get that opportunity on May 27. That home date coincides with a “Game 7 Last Out” bobblehead that commemorates Yamamoto's heroic performance in the World Series.
After starting in Game 6 and going six innings with just one run allowed, Yamamoto pitched out of the bullpen the next night. He provided 2.2 innings en route to earning World Series MVP honors.
Another Yamamoto bobblehead giveaway arrives on Sept. 5, when the Dodgers will distribute a version of the right-hander as part of their “Starter Series” in recognition of their rotation's dominant performance throughout the postseason last ye
Schedule of Dodgers bobblehead giveaways in 2026
Saturday, March 28: Will Smith Game 7 home run
Tuesday, March 31: Yoshi (Super Mario Bros.) bobblehead
Friday, April 10: Shohei Ohtani “Greatest Game” hitting bobblehead
Saturday, April 25: Roki Sasaki
Friday, May 8, Miguel Rojas Game 7 home run
Saturday, May 9: Blake Snell Starter Series
Wednesday, May 27: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Game 7 final out
Friday, May 29: Alex Vesia
Saturday, May 30: Teoscar Hernández
Saturday, June 6, Tyler Glasnow Starter Series
Friday, June 19: Mookie Betts Game 7 double play
Saturday, June 20: Shaquille O'Neal
Monday, July 6: Freddie Freeman 18th inning walk-off home run
Wednesday, July 8: Shohei Ohtani “Greatest Game” pitching bobblehead
Saturday, July 11: Son Heung-min
Wednesday, July 29: Edwin Díaz
Friday, July 31: Kyle Tucker
Monday, Aug. 10: Max Muncy Game 7 home run
Friday, Aug. 14: Clayton Kershaw
Saturday, Aug. 15: Reggie Smith "Legends of Dodger Baseball"
Saturday, Aug. 22: Shohei Ohtani Starter Series
Saturday, Sept. 5: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Starter Series
