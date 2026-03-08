Dodgers Deliver With Mystery Bobblehead Reveal

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced 24 bobblehead dates on their initial promotions and giveaways calendar for the 2026 season, but not all designs were revealed.

There was particular intrigue with what the Dodgers labeled as a mystery bobblehead planned for March 31. That now has been unveiled to be of Yoshi, the popular dinosaur from Nintendo’s Super Mario franchise.

The Yoshi Dodgers bobblehead is going to be distributed to the first 40,000 fans in attendance, while supplies last at their point of entry. It's on the Dodgers' promotional schedule in partnership with "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie", which is being released in theaters in the United States on April 1.

Yoshinobu, meet Yoshi. 🥹



Join us at Dodger Stadium on 3/31 for the collab we’ve all been waiting for! Get your Yoshi Bobblehead presented by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Tickets are available now at https://t.co/DZQkfNeXIj. pic.twitter.com/wlfyVxn4lY — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 6, 2026

The unique bobblehead is a play on Yoshinobu Yamamoto's nickname. Appropriately, the beloved dinosaur is dressed in Yamamoto's No. 18 jersey and wearing a Dodgers cap.

Other Dodgers bobbleheads that extend beyond the team are of Ice Cube (May 12), Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal (June 20) and LAFC star Son Heung-min (July 11).

Dodgers fans looking to collect a traditional Yamamoto bobblehead will get that opportunity on May 27. That home date coincides with a “Game 7 Last Out” bobblehead that commemorates Yamamoto's heroic performance in the World Series.

After starting in Game 6 and going six innings with just one run allowed, Yamamoto pitched out of the bullpen the next night. He provided 2.2 innings en route to earning World Series MVP honors.

Another Yamamoto bobblehead giveaway arrives on Sept. 5, when the Dodgers will distribute a version of the right-hander as part of their “Starter Series” in recognition of their rotation's dominant performance throughout the postseason last ye

Schedule of Dodgers bobblehead giveaways in 2026

Saturday, March 28: Will Smith Game 7 home run

Tuesday, March 31: Yoshi (Super Mario Bros.) bobblehead

Friday, April 10: Shohei Ohtani “Greatest Game” hitting bobblehead

Saturday, April 25: Roki Sasaki

Friday, May 8, Miguel Rojas Game 7 home run

Saturday, May 9: Blake Snell Starter Series

Wednesday, May 27: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Game 7 final out

Friday, May 29: Alex Vesia

Saturday, May 30: Teoscar Hernández

Saturday, June 6, Tyler Glasnow Starter Series

Friday, June 19: Mookie Betts Game 7 double play

Saturday, June 20: Shaquille O'Neal

Monday, July 6: Freddie Freeman 18th inning walk-off home run

Wednesday, July 8: Shohei Ohtani “Greatest Game” pitching bobblehead

Saturday, July 11: Son Heung-min

Wednesday, July 29: Edwin Díaz

Friday, July 31: Kyle Tucker

Monday, Aug. 10: Max Muncy Game 7 home run

Friday, Aug. 14: Clayton Kershaw

Saturday, Aug. 15: Reggie Smith "Legends of Dodger Baseball"

Saturday, Aug. 22: Shohei Ohtani Starter Series

Saturday, Sept. 5: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Starter Series