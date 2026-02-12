Dodgers Sign Veteran Infielder to Contract Extension Worth Maximum of $17 Million

Among the several roster moves the Los Angeles Dodgers made early in the offseason was exercising their $10 million team option on Max Muncy for the 2026 season.

It was an expected outcome despite Muncy being limited to 100 games last year because of left knee and right oblique injuries. Even with that, Muncy led all third basemen in 2026 (minimum 250 plate appearances) with a .376 on-base percentage and 137 wRC+.

Now as the Dodgers are days away from holding their first full-squad workout of Spring Training, the team announced the signing of Muncy to a one-year contract extension that guarantees him $10 million.

Muncy's new contract has him playing for the Dodgers at least through the 2027 season. His deal also includes a $10 million team option for 2028. If the Dodgers decline their option on Muncy, they will owe him $3 million. Muncy's salary in 2027 is due to be $7 million.

Thus, he's guaranteed at least $10 million under terms of the new agrement, and a maximum of $17 million should Muncy remain with the team through 2028 as well.

He's set to turn 36 years old this August. Muncy is entering the 2026 season as the longest-tenured player in the Dodgers clubhouse.

"It's something I never would've dreamed of. I was basically out of baseball a little bit, and now here I am as the most-tenured player on the team," said Muncy, who signed a Minor League contract with the Dodgers in 2017 and joined their roster in 2018.

"I never would've imagined that in my life, that's for sure. It's something that I'm very blessed of that and I don't take it for granted. I try to enjoy every second that I can here."

Max Muncy's contract extension history

Muncy now has signed four different contract extensions in his Dodgers career.

The first was a three-year, $26 million extension in February 2020. Then in August 2022, Muncy agreed to a one-year, $13.5 million deal that included a $10 million team option with performance bonuses for 2024.

Muncy and the Dodgers agreed to another contract in November 2023, which was a two-year, $24 million pact that replaced their team option decision. That contract included the aforementioned team option for 2026.

Muncy has stated multiple times he wants to retire with the Dodgers, which would appear all the more likely after signing his latest extension.

