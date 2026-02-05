MLB Top-10 Third Basemen Right Now 2026: Max Muncy Extends Streak With Impressive Improvement

The Los Angeles Dodgers are represented by Max Muncy on the list of MLB Top-10 Third Basemen Right Now heading into the 2026 season.

Third base was the eighth position group to be unveiled for 2026, and it's the sixth list the Dodgers had a player included in the top 10.

Cleveland Guardians All-Star Jose Ramírez was ranked the best third baseman in baseball for a fourth time overall (2019, 2022, 2025, 2026) and second season in a row.

The Shredder ranks players by evaluating past performance, offensive and defensive metrics, including advanced stats and traditional numbers, and analysis by the MLB Network research team.

The Dodgers did not have a player ranked at second base or left field, only Yoshinobu Yamamoto made the list of the best starting pitchers, while Mookie Betts was named the No. 5 shortstop, Andy Pages made his debut on the rankings, Will Smith remained the No. 3 catcher and Kyle Tucker placed third among right fielders.

Max Muncy ranked by The Shredder

Muncy was ranked the No. 2 third baseman in baseball by The Shredder for the 2026 season. He's currently the highest-ranked Dodgers player by The Shredder, with relief pitchers and first basemen still to come.

It's a fourth consecutive year Muncy has appeared on the annual list at third base and his highest ranking to date.

Overall for the Dodgers, it's a 12th season in a row they had a top-10 third baseman. Their streak began with Juan Uribe in 2015 and included Justin Turner (2016-22) before Muncy started carrying the torch.

Muncy now has been ranked as one of the 10 best players at a position every year since he joined the Dodgers in 2018.

Before moving to third base after the Dodgers signed Freddie Freeman, Muncy was ranked a top-five first baseman each season from 2019-22.

Prior to ascending up this year's list, Muncy rated as the eighth-best third basemen by The Shredder from 2023-25.

He led current third basemen (minimum 250 plate appearances) in on-base percentage (.376) and wRC+ (137) last season despite missing time because of left knee and right oblique injuries.

Over the past two seasons, Muncy ranks first among all third basemen (minimum 500 plate appearances) with a .369 on-base percentage, .365 xWOBA and 16% walk rate. Over that span he additionally is second with a 135 wRC+ and fourth with a .480 slugging percentage.

With Clayton Kershaw now retired, Muncy now is the longest-tenured player in the Dodgers organization. Ahead of him would have been Austin Barnes and Chris Taylor, but both saw their time with the Dodgers come to an end last year.