Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Expects to Miss 3 Games This Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers have picked up right where they left off from last season, looking like the best team in baseball. Even after a slow start from the offense, Los Angeles has been able to power up the bats over the last six games, showing why many believed this team was unstoppable.

Los Angeles is going for a three-peat this season, and while it won't be easy to accomplish, this team does have a ton of star power. But between Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and others, sometimes Freddie Freeman can get lost in the noise.

However, Freeman is one of the more consistent players for this team, and even at the age of 36, he remains a force to deal with. Freeman has won three World Series titles in his MLB career, but the veteran is looking for more before he eventually retires.

Freeman hardly ever misses games unless he is hurt badly enough to sit out, showing that he is somewhat of an iron man for this group. But the first baseman did discuss a few games that he is expecting to miss later this season.

"I'll miss probably two games when the baby comes," Freeman said to ESPN. "And then I always take the day off after we win the division, so that's three. A hundred and fifty-nine — that's good enough, right?"

Freeman and his wife announced that they would be having a fourth child at the end of February, which would put the timeline for him to miss a few games toward the end of the season.

Freeman is also expecting the Dodgers to win the National League West division, which the organization has done 12 out of the past 13 seasons.

If the Dodgers are able to clinch the division again, this would likely come somewhere in September.

But the veteran will likely get some extra time off throughout the year as well, with the Dodgers wanting to preserve him for the postseason. Since he is on the older side, Los Angeles will make sure he gets adequate rest, even if he wants to play every day.

"I don't think I'm old," Freeman said. "Like, I don't feel old, so it's hard to say that. And I know, I get it, in our sport, mid-30s is old in our job. But as players, our job is to be ready for the game that day."

The Dodgers as a whole are on the older side, with the position players averaging 31.3 years old. But this team has found different ways to win over the years that have gone on, even if every season hasn't ended with a World Series title.

Freeman and the other veterans will be keys once again for Los Angeles in the quest for a third straight World Series title, and some rest will be crucial. But for now, the Dodgers will go forward with the iron man, allowing him to help carry this team throughout the long season.

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