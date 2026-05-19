Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Shohei Ohtani Leading Off Ahead of Wednesday's Start

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped Monday's series opener against the San Diego Padres in historic 1-0 fashion.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers will look to even the series — and avoid falling even further behind the Padres in the National League West.

The Dodgers went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position on Monday and stranded seven runners on the bases. They'll look for more timely hitting on Tuesday in what should be a much higher-scoring game.

Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his ninth start of the season.

Sheehan struggled early in the year but has been better as of late, allowing three runs over his last two starts (10.2 innings). Overall, he has a 4.54 ERA with 49 strikeouts to 12 walks across 41.2 innings of work.

Sheehan has only faced the Padres once in his career, pitching four innings of one-run ball against them last June.

Opposite Sheehan will be Padres right-hander Griffin Canning, who's endured a rough start to the 2026 campaign.

Canning ruptured his Achilles last June while with the New York Mets, giving him a late start to the season. Since returning, he's made three starts, sporting a 10.64 ERA over 11 innings of work.

For what it's worth, Canning has been on the wrong end of some bad luck, as his expected ERA is just 4.41. Nevertheless, the Dodgers offense will look to break out against the seemingly very hittable Canning.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Will Smith, C Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Teoscar Hernández, LF Hyeseong Kim, 2B

The Dodgers are going with the exact same lineup as the one on Monday that was shutout. They'll hope for better luck in what should be a more offense-heavy game.

Ohtani is expected to hit and pitch on Wednesday. However, that decision will likely be finalized after Tuesday's game.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres on Tuesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on Tuesday, May 19 is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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