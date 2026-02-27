Five Dodgers Prospects Who Could Debut Some Time This Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers farm system again ranks among the best in baseball, and it features a crop of young outfielders at the forefront.

But there is also organizational depth and under-the-radar candidates who might arrive in the Major Leagues before some of the more heralded talent.

Dodgers prospects possibly making MLB debut in 2026

Ryan Ward (left fielder)

Feb 22, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Ryan Ward against the San Diego Padres during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fresh off being named Pacific Coast League MVP for the 2025 season, Ryan Ward was added onto the Dodgers' 40-man roster. The move was made in order to protect Ward from possibly being selected in the Rule 5 Draft.

He's seemingly accomplished all there is in the Minor Leagues and should make his MLB debut this season. However, Ward might need some luck to break his way in order for that to become a reality.

The Dodgers' depth of outfielders ahead of Ward includes Jack Suwinski, who was recently claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Alex Call and Michael Siani also are on the 40-man roster.

Ward's best opportunity at making his MLB debut in 2026 may be with another team.

Ronan Kopp (relief pitcher)

Feb 19, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ronan Kopp poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ronan Kopp also was added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster this past offseason with the Rule 5 Draft in mind.

The lefty reliever began last season with Double-A Tulsa and earned a promotion to Triple-A Oklahoma City in July. Kopp went a combined 2-4 with a 3.43 ERA across 49 appearances.

Kopp's fastball can top out at 100 mph but he needs to improve overall command. Kopp had a 16.6% walk rate last season.

Jackson Ferris (starting pitcher)

Feb 22, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jackson Ferris against the San Diego Padres during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jackson Ferris spent all of 2025 with the Drillers but another strong showing at Double-A could lend to a promotion and eventual MLB debut later in the year.

Ferris' timeline could be accelerated if the Dodgers find themselves in need of starting pitching. As it currently stands, they are due to begin the season with a six-man rotation that likely won't include Blake Snell.

River Ryan, Gavin Stone, Emmet Sheehan and Justin Wrobleski are ahead of Ferris, but anticipated innings limits could become a factor and work in Ferris' favor at some point.

James Tibbs III (right fielder)

Feb 19, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Tibbs III poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Traded twice before the 2025 deadline, James Tibbs III may have found a home in the Dodgers organization.

He reported to the Drillers after being acquired from the Boston Red Sox, and batted .269/.407/.493 with five doubles, even home runs and 32 RBI over 36 games. Tibbs hit a combined 20 home runs last year while playing at High-A and Double-A levels.

He would need to continue showing power numbers in the Minor Leagues and have the Dodgers face an unexpected need in their outfield to debut in 2026.

Josue De Paula

Feb 19, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Josue De Paula poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Josue De Paula is a near-consensus for the current top Dodgers prospect. He is yet to advance past Double-A but that should come this year, and with any luck, De Paula would make his MLB debut late in the season.

De Paula's offensive potential is well-documented, but the Dodgers have challenged the 20-year-old to improve defensively.

De Paula making his MLB debut in 2027 is a safer bet, but it's not beyond the realm of possiblities that the Dodgers potentially give him an opporutnity in September. What will work against De Paula, and Tibbs as well, is active rosters no longer expanding to 40 players for the final month of the regular season.