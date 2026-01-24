Dodgers Lineup Possibilities With Kyle Tucker

The Los Angeles Dodgers addressed the final need on their roster this offseason in emphatic fashion by signing Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million contract.

Tucker chose to sign with the Dodgers over the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays. He received a similarly structured short-term offer from the Mets, but was presented with a reported 10-year deal by the Blue Jays.

Tucker followed in the footsteps of Edwin Díaz by signing a contract with the Dodgers that set an average annual value (AAV) record. Díaz's three-year, $69 million deal represented an AAV high mark among relief pitchers in MLB history.

Possible Dodgers lineup with Kyle Tucker

vs. LHP vs. RHP DH: Shohei Ohtani DH: Shohei Ohtani SS: Mookie Betts SS: Mookie Betts RF: Kyle Tucker RF: Kyle Tucker 1B: Freddie Freeman 1B: Freddie Freeman C: Will Smith C: Will Smith LF: Teoscar Hernández 3B: Max Muncy 3B: Max Muncy LF: Teoscar Hernández CF: Andy Pages 2B: Tommy Edman 2B: Tommy Edman CF: Andy Pages

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed the Dodgers are going to play Tucker in right field but was hesitant to commit to where he would slot in their lineup. Roberts only offered that Tucker would bat in the "top third" of the Dodgers lineup this season.

“I don't want you guys to hold me to it right now, but second or third seems to make sense,” Roberts said.

The Dodgers lineup throughout much of last season featured a balance approach by alternating handedness of the batters. Shohei Ohtani in the leadoff spot meant Mookie Betts hit second, followed by Freddie Freeman and typically Teoscar Hernández. Though, Will Smith started 38 games in the cleanup spot as well.

That same strategy can still be utilized, but may require some flexibility if the team wants to avoid Freeman not hitting until fifth.

Ohtani and Freeman were two of the top four left-handed hitters against left-handed pitching last year, and Tucker ranked fifth. His 134 wRC+ against lefties was only two points behind Freeman’s.

“Any time you can add a guy to your lineup that is arguably better against same-side pitching, there’s just really no holes in what he does offensively,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said about Tucker.

The Dodgers could just as well decide to bat Tucker second in the lineup regardless of the opposing starter, and/or flip Freeman and Smith in the order.

But it is worth nothing Freeman has not made regular starts in the five-hole since the 2012 season.

A wild card with potential Dodgers lineup decisions is Betts, who is coming off the worst offensive season of his career. A repeat of anything remotely close to that type of production would warrant the Dodgers making a significant change with where Betts hits in order to guarantee more at-bats for Tucker, Freeman and Smith.

