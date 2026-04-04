Dodgers Lineup vs Nationals: Teoscar Hernandez Out, Alex Call Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to pick up where they left off after dominating the Washington Nationals on Friday by a score of 13-6.

The top four hitters in the Dodgers lineup — Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman — all homered in a dominant display from the boys in blue (literally). Andy Pages added a home run as he continues his scorching hot start to the season.

Dodgers vs Nationals Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow is taking the mound for the Dodgers coming off a solid 2026 debut.

Glasnow pitched six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on four hits with six strikeouts in a 3-2 Dodgers win.

Glasnow is coming off a 2025 season in which he made 18 regular season starts, sporting a 3.19 ERA with 106 strikeouts over 90.1 innings pitched.

Opposite Glasnow will be Nationals right-handed pitcher Jake Irvin, who had a solid outing of his own against the Chicago Cubs to open the 2026 season.

The right-hander went five innings, allowing two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts.

Irvin is coming off a 2025 season in which he struggled mightily, allowing a league-worst 114 earned runs and 38 home runs while sporting a 5.70 ERA across 180 innings pitched. In his six career starts against the Dodgers, he has a 4.64 ERA.

Teoscar Hernández, Pages and Will Smith all have home runs against Irvin in their career. However, Hernández isn't in the lineup on Saturday.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Kyle Tucker, RF Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Will Smith, C Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Alex Freeland, 2B Alex Call, LF

Hernández is getting the day off in favor of former Nationals outfielder Alex Call, who's starting against the right-handed Irvin. Call was hit by a line drive in pregame warmups, but is remaining in the lineup.

Freeland has moved up to the No. 8 spot with Call batting ninth.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Nationals on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals on Saturday, April 4 is 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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