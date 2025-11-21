Dodgers Linked to Red Sox in Potential Blockbuster Trade by Ex-GM

It's no secret the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to upgrade their outfield in the offseason.

When surveying the trade market and crop of free agents, the team ideally would want to add a plus-defender with above-average speed. If this player can operate with energy and an edge, it's even better.

One name fitting the bill tremendously within this description is Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic broke down how the Dodgers could possibly approach the offseason in terms of augmenting the roster. Duran is one name he seems bullish on as a clean fit for Los Angeles.

"If they don’t sign Tucker, trading for Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran makes a lot of sense as they could play him in left field, keep Pages’ strong glove in center and then find a defensive platoon-mate for Teoscar Hernández in right," Bowden writes. "Duran is only 29 and controllable through 2028. He’s come into his own as a player the past two seasons and would bring a speed element to the Dodgers’ lineup.

"The Red Sox won’t trade Duran cheaply and it’s likely the Dodgers would have to give up a young starter like Emmet Sheehan in any deal. That would be a steep price, but one they can afford to make given the depth of their rotation."

Boston has a surplus of outfielders, and the Dodgers have a surplus of starting pitching. They've been good trade partners in the past, and it would make sense to kick the can again on a possible agreement.

Duran was born and raised in Southern California, and surely would love to come back home and play in front of his family and friends for a perennial World Series contender.

The fit is a tremendous one on paper. Duran plays with a ton of emotion, and for a ballclub operating with more of an outward conservatism, he'd be a welcome addition. Defensively, Duran ranks in the 93rd percentile in arm value and the 91st percentile in sprint speed. Analytically, Duran also has a great arm, hits the ball exceptionally hard, and operates with great bat speed.

Boston could ask for a Justin Wrobleski or Emmet Sheehan in a deal of this magnitude. The Dodgers instead could look to offload River Ryan and/or Gavin Stone as a centerpiece in landing a corner outfielder they desperately need.

