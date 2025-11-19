Dodgers Named Possible Fit for Superstar Japanese Slugger

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be in the mix for Munetaka Murakami, the young Japanese third baseman who has been on the radar of MLB teams for years.

Murakami has genuine power with his bat, but his low batting average and below-average defense have raised significant concerns about his ability to succeed in the majors.

He was posted for MLB clubs this winter, and despite his weaknesses, his age of 26 will lead teams to believe in his potential.

The Japanese star was posted on Nov. 8 by the Tokyo Yakult Swallows to MLB and must sign by 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 22, giving him plenty of time to find a team.

According to ESPN's David Schoenfield, the Dodgers make sense for Murakami, given their aging roster and ability to spend.

"The Dodgers? Hey, you have to consider the Dodgers a possibility for any Japanese player. They obviously have Freddie Freeman locked into first base and have a $10 million option on Max Muncy, but note that Murakami did play a few games in the outfield in 2025," Schoenfield wrote.

"Given their hole in left field, maybe they fake left-field defense with Murakami for a year and then have him replace Muncy at third base in 2027. In the bigger picture, the Dodgers had the oldest group of position players in 2025.

"Only Andy Pages was younger than 30 among the top 11 regulars. They need to get younger, and Murakami is younger -- and less expensive to sign -- than Kyle Tucker."

As Schoenfield noted, the Dodgers need a succession plan for Muncy, who is aging and whose defense is starting to decline significantly. Murakami would improve Los Angeles' lineup and add another Japanese star, which could increase the commercial appeal in the region.

The infielder could adapt more easily to playing in the United States because of the Dodgers' significant number of Japanese and Asian stars, likely helping him feel more comfortable and easing some of the culture shock.

There is also the question of how he will handle the uptick in velocity that MLB offers, especially for a power hitter who will need to hit tons of fastballs.

Given the recent success the Dodgers have had in tapping into the Japanese talent pipeline, Murakami makes a lot of sense, even though his signing does carry some risks.

Los Angeles is known for maximizing talent, and Murakami's high potential will be enticing for the front office.

