Dodgers Make Insane History in World Series Game 6
The Los Angeles Dodgers made history in Game 6 of the World Series by executing the first-ever game-ending 7-4 double play in MLB postseason history.
The Dodgers were leading 3-1 against the Toronto Blue Jays in the bottom of the ninth inning, but the tying runs were in scoring position.
More news: Blue Jays Manager Disagrees With Dodgers Star's Assessment of Game 5
The Jays had runners on second and third. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had just brought in right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow to replace Roki Sasaki, who allowed the two runners on base.
Glasnow started with no outs and quickly recorded a shallow pop-out on his first pitch. Then, Andreas Gimenez stepped up to the plate, and on just his third pitch of the night, facing Glasnow, he made weak contact, sending a fly to left field.
The ball appeared about to land in front of Enriquez Hernandez, but he positioned himself effectively and caught it.
Not only did he catch it, but he also made a great throw to second base, where a Blue Jays baserunner was out of position. Hernandez got the ball into Miguel Rojas's glove for the force out, ending the game on a 7-4 double play.
More news: Dodgers Make Several Lineup Changes for Game 6 of World Series
After the game, Hernandez broke down his decision-making process on the history-making play.
"I was playing a little more shallow than the card wanted me to," he told Rosenthal. "But given the situation, a really fast guy at second base, I'm going to play really really shallow. If he hits it over my head, kudos to him, but I felt like his pop is more to the pull side.
"Somehow I was able to hear the bat broke, even with that crowd. And the crazy thing is that I had no idea where the ball was, because it was in the lights the whole time.
"Given the situation of the game — World Series on the line, and how good I was hitting tonight – I was like, 'it's going to hit me in the face but I'm not stopping, I'm not pulling up.
"Then at the very end, the ball came out of the lights and went in my glove."
Thanks to Hernandez's play, the Dodgers heading into a do-or-die Game 7.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.