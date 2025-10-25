Dodgers Make Shohei Ohtani Announcement Ahead of World Series Game 2
Before Game 2 of the World Series, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that two-way star Shohei Ohtani will pitch Game 4 at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers will start Japanese ace Yoshinbou Yamamoto for Game 2 and Tyler Glasnow for Game 3, following a similar rotation pattern as in the NLCS.
The Dodgers will need Glasnow and Ohtani to perform well in their starts, especially since they are already in a 1-0 hole after one game.
Toronto demonstrated patience at the plate, a trait that wore down Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell and prompted weaker relievers to pitch.
The Dodgers' bullpen continues to be a legitimate Achilles heel, and Friday's game illustrates why.
Snell allowed two runs and left the game in the sixth inning with the bases loaded and no outs, but the bullpen entered and allowed a total of nine runs to cross the scoreboard, six of which were directly earned.
Roberts knows that team needs their bullpen to deliver if the Dodgers are to have any chance of getting back into this series.
“They need to bounce back,” Roberts said of the bullpen.
“With the construct of the ’pen, we’re going to need ’em, and so we got a long way to go, a lot of baseball, but they certainly got to make good pitches.”
Anthony Banda, one of the pitchers who came into the game, took responsibility for giving up a massive grand slam that blew the game wide open.
“Just didn’t execute,” Banda said. “Get put into a situation, you’re just trying to find outs. As we go out there we try to execute. It’s something that we just didn’t do today as far as the bullpen.
"When we do, it’s lights-out. It’s as simple as that, build confidence in that. But tonight was just very bad.”
Ohtani's last start was electric — he went six innings and struck out 10 batters all while only allowing three walks. His stuff will be there, though his command has been inconsistent since coming back to the mound.
He will need to dial in his control, while Glasnow's will also need to avoid his high-walk tendancy against a slug-heavy Blue Jays line-up.
