Dodgers' Mookie Betts Removed From Saturday's Game in 1st Inning in Concerning Development

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts was removed from Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals in the first inning.

Betts drew a walk in his first plate appearance of the game and came around to score on a Freddie Freeman two-run double.

The Dodgers have 1st innings runs for the first time this season!!



Freddie Freeman hits a two-run double to bring in Kyle Tucker and Mookie Betts🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/rNFMAF7XUV — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) April 4, 2026

Betts was then replaced by Miguel Rojas at shortstop to start the bottom of the first inning.

Dodgers Announce Mookie Betts Injury

The Dodgers announced that Mookie Betts left Saturday's game in the first inning with right lower back pain.

Betts was seen slowly walking back to the dugout after scoring a run:

The Dodgers announced that Mookie Betts left Saturday's game in the first inning with right lower back pain.



He drew a walk and scored on a Freddie Freeman two-run double in the first inning but was seen slowly walking back to the dugout:pic.twitter.com/z10csRvMsh — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 4, 2026

Mookie Betts Not Worried About Slow Start to Season

Betts, like the rest of the Dodgers offense, got off to a slow start this season.

Including his walk on Saturday, Betts is hitting .179 (5-for-28) with two home runs, seven runs batted in and an OPS of .710

Betts was never worried about the team's quiet first week.

“ I think the frustration is from the outside, not the inside,” Betts said earlier this week of the team's slow start when asked about Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker's struggles. “We understand you cannot get emotional about it. If we could hit well every day, everybody would be doing it. Everybody goes through their slumps. Everybody goes through their ups and downs. It’s part of the game.”

After the team broke out on Friday with a 13-run outburst, Betts was proven right.

“It’s a new day. That’s really it,” Betts said of the team's breakout. “Nobody in here is panicking. It’s been one week. That’s probably not going to be our last week where we don’t hit so you can’t get emotional. Just stay the course … understanding that it’s a long season. You can’t get too high or too low. Be yourself. Sometimes yourself is not very good and sometimes yourself is really good. That’s pretty much it. Just keep going.”

The Dodgers will hope that Betts isn't forced to miss any time due this back pain. However, the team will want to exercise caution with their 33-year-old shortstop, especially this early in the season.

Rojas is capable of filling in, as he has done plenty over the last few seasons.

Entering Saturday's game, Rojas had appeared in four games this year, going 4-for-11 (.364) with an OPS of .818.

Rojas hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning of Saturday's game for his first RBI of the year.

Miguel Rojas sac fly scored Freeland pic.twitter.com/oqWkUDwIF5 — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) April 4, 2026

The Dodgers play one more game against the Nationals before traveling to Toronto for a World Series rematch against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre.

Manager Dave Roberts should have an update on Betts' status for Sunday and the Toronto series after Saturday's game.

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