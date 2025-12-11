Dodgers Notes: Ex-Twins Manager Joins Front Office, Former Infielder Enters Hall of Fame, More

Former Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Jeff Kent was shockingly elected to the Hall of Fame, joining the contemporary wing.

Kent spent four years with the Dodgers after coming over from the San Francisco Giants, closing out his storied career with Los Angeles.

He was one of three former Dodgers up for the Hall of Fame, along with Fernando Valenzuela and Garry Sheffield.

In other news, the Dodgers' organization hired a former Manager of the Year award winner to the staff, similar to former Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

Baldelli spent seven seasons with the Twins before being fired after ending this season with a 70-92 record.

He is joining the front office of baseball operations led by president Andrew Friedman in an unspecified role. Baldelli signed his last contract as a player with the Tampa Bay Rays when Friedman was the general manager there.

Friedman hired him as a special assistant once Balleldi retired. Even when the executive left for the Dodgers, Baldelli stayed with the team as a first base coach and then became a field coordinator before taking a job with the Twins.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Cubs Named Candidate to Sign Top Free Agent Closer, Dodgers No Longer in Mix

Dodgers Hire 2019 Manager of the Year to Front Office

Dave Roberts Calls Dodgers Trade Candidate One of His Favorite Players

Former Dodgers Infielder Gets Surprise Election to Hall of Fame

Dodgers Make 'Big Splash' With Edwin Diaz Deal, Contrary to Manager's Comments

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

It’s always important to build that connection early.



Throwback to when Shohei Ohtani took a picture with Edwin Diaz’s kids at the MLB All-Star Game 👏 pic.twitter.com/41eDbpJ9u3 — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) December 10, 2025

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.