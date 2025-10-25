Dodgers Notes: LA Embarrassed in Game 1, Alex Vesia Update, Blake Snell Talks Illness
The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a blowout loss against the Toronto Blue Jays in an 11-4 loss in Game 1 of the World Series. The Dodgers gave up nine runs in the sixth inning, and were unable to stage a comeback in the late innings.
Manager Dave Roberts gave an update on reliever Alex Vesia, who is away from the team while he deals with a personal matter.
“I think we exhausted a couple different options, but just considering obviously what he’s going through and baseball’s certainly on the back-burner, so I just think that’s the right process that we as an organization (thought) was probably the best way to handle it," Roberts said of not placing Vesia on the Family Medical Emergency List.
"We have a lot of viable options (to replace him) and I don’t know what situation will present itself but I trust all the guys, I really do. And guys are gonna have to step up, but Alex is certainly gonna be missed."
Dodgers starter Blake Snell spoke about the illness he had in August while his wife went into labor. Snell recalls he could "barely stand" and felt awful." He still returned to the team three days later, making a 5.1 inning start in his return.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
