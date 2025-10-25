Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: LA Embarrassed in Game 1, Alex Vesia Update, Blake Snell Talks Illness

Aaron Coloma

Oct 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) runs after hitting a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning during game one of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a blowout loss against the Toronto Blue Jays in an 11-4 loss in Game 1 of the World Series. The Dodgers gave up nine runs in the sixth inning, and were unable to stage a comeback in the late innings.

Manager Dave Roberts gave an update on reliever Alex Vesia, who is away from the team while he deals with a personal matter.

“I think we exhausted a couple different options, but just considering obviously what he’s going through and baseball’s certainly on the back-burner, so I just think that’s the right process that we as an organization (thought) was probably the best way to handle it," Roberts said of not placing Vesia on the Family Medical Emergency List.

"We have a lot of viable options (to replace him) and I don’t know what situation will present itself but I trust all the guys, I really do. And guys are gonna have to step up, but Alex is certainly gonna be missed."

Dodgers starter Blake Snell spoke about the illness he had in August while his wife went into labor. Snell recalls he could "barely stand" and felt awful." He still returned to the team three days later, making a 5.1 inning start in his return.

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

