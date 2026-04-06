The Los Angeles Dodgers came back from down 6-1 to beat the Washington Nationals, 8-6, on Sunday, completing their second sweep of the season.

Shohei Ohtani, Dalton Rushing and Teoscar Hernández homered while the Dodgers put up four runs in the eighth inning to complete the comeback victory.

Roki Sasaki, however, struggled on the mound for LA, allowing six earned runs across five innings of work.

Before the game, the Dodgers placed shortstop Mookie Betts on the injured list with an oblique strain. While manager Dave Roberts hopes Betts returns within the next four weeks, he didn't want to put a firm timeline on it.

“I would take the under on [four to six weeks],” Roberts said. “But as far as putting a timeline, I’m really hesitant right now because [oblique injuries] are tricky.”

As for Sasaki, Roberts was happy to see him get through five innings after calling out both him and Emmet Sheehan earlier in the week for struggling to cover innings.

“Obviously, ideally, you’d like to carry none,” Roberts said of having starting pitchers who can’t go deep into games. “Truth be told, I don’t want any of those guys. When you’re a starter, part of the deal is you’ve got to log innings. It’s part of the hallmark of starters, and Emmet and Roki have got to graduate to that point.”

On Sunday, Roberts appeared to be looking for a bright spot from Sasaki's outing after he struggled on the mound, but was on the unfortunate end of some bad luck when a potential groundout hit a base to keep the fourth inning alive.

“Roki getting through the fifth inning was big,” Roberts said. “Some people are going to look at the line score, but if that ball doesn’t hit the bag and the inning’s over, it could have been a different outing for him.”

Finally, two-way star Shohei Ohtani is in the midst of an unbelievable feat that could go down as one of baseball's greatest achievements ever.

Ohtani has the longest active on-base streak as well as the longest active scoreless innings streak among starting pitchers in MLB.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Mookie Betts Has No Set Timeline to Return From Oblique Injury

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Wants to See More From Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan

Latest Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Stat Might Be Most Unbelievable Feat in MLB History

Dodgers Placing Mookie Betts on IL With Concerning Injury, Calling Up Hyeseong Kim

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers star Mookie Betts has no set timeline to return from his oblique injury😳😳



On a scale of 1-10, what's your confidence level in Hyeseong Kim and Miguel Rojas manning shortstop in Betts' absence?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0yxJSqB0Fj — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) April 6, 2026

The Dodgers entered the 8th down 6-3:



Freddie Freeman single

Andy Pages double

Alex Call walk

Santiago Espinal two-run single

Will Smith walk

Kyle Tucker RBI FC

Shohei Ohtani sacrifice fly

Out



The Dodgers lead 7-6 and need six outs to complete a sweep.pic.twitter.com/DmSxvX9sBe — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 5, 2026

Kyle for the tie, Shohei for the lead! pic.twitter.com/cypgu6SuHH — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 5, 2026

The Dodgers were down 6-1. They scored 7 unanswered to beat the Nationals, 8-6, and sweep the three-game weekend series.



The Dodgers scored a total of 31 runs over the three games.



Now they head to Toronto for a World Series rematch with the Blue Jays. pic.twitter.com/yXpX9gHzo0 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 5, 2026

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