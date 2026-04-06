Latest Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Stat Might Be Most Unbelievable Feat in MLB History

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani has put together arguably the most unbelievable statistic in MLB history.

Ohtani currently has the longest active on-base streak in MLB (40 games) as well as the longest active scoreless inning streak among starting pitchers in MLB (22.2 innings pitched), per MLB researcher Sarah Langs.

Ohtani has not only been one of baseball's most feared hitters, but he's in the midst of one of the most dominant stretches of pitching dating back to last regular season.

Shohei Ohtani currently has:



The longest active on-base streak in MLB (40 games)



The longest active scoreless inning streak among SP in MLB (22 2/3 IP) — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 5, 2026

Ohtani the hitter stated he was not satisfied with simply getting on base earlier this week. He said this after he recorded his first pitching win of the season for the Dodgers, tossing six scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

“I’ve been able to get on base, and that’s a good thing,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton on Tuesday. “But on pitches that I should be making impact, I’m not quite able to do that to the extent that I should be able to. That’s the part that I’m not quite happy about.”

Whatever he sets his mind to, he seems to achieve as Friday marked Ohtani's first home run of the season. His three-run blast tied the game at three, which eventually led to a Dodgers' 13-6 victory in the series opener of the first road game of the year.

Ohtani then homered again on Sunday in the team's 8-6 comeback win to complete the sweep.

Shohei Ohtani absolutely crushed his second home run of the season (and the series).



He hit this 448 feet and 114.6 mph off the bat.



Dodgers lead 1-0. pic.twitter.com/FQI3RLvrDM — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 5, 2026

After being 3-for-18 to start the year, Ohtani is suddenly red-hot, with three straight multi-hit games that has raised his OPS to .880 on the year.

Ohtani must continue to produce as the Dodgers always find success when the two-way star is playing well.

"I think when Shohei plays well, I think that it's a weight off everyone," manager Dave Roberts said this week. "Because he's our best player, and for him to perform, I think that everyone falls in line. I know all those guys are happy to leave the ballpark today, and hopefully this spurs some more hits for Shohei, too."

Dodgers Offense Hits Its Stride in First Road Series of the Season

The Dodgers monster lineup got off to a slow start through the first six games of 2026, scoring 23 runs with a .237 batting average.

That quickly changed in their series sweep over the Washington Nationals this weekend. The Dodgers scored 31 runs, including back-to-back double-digit outbursts on Friday and Saturday.

The Dodgers offense has seemingly broken through, and Freddie Freeman believes the reason for the spark was the team's new road uniforms (which were unveiled ahead of Friday's series opener).

"Freddie called it earlier," Roberts said. "He said that we're wearing our spring training jerseys, so we're going to start hitting again. I don't know if it was the jerseys or what, but that was his call early on."

The Dodgers will rely on Ohtani and the top of the lineup even more with the latest injury to Mookie Betts. The Dodgers shortstop is expected to miss at least a month after suffering an oblique strain during Friday's game.

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