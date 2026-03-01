Former Dodgers First-Round Draft Pick Having Trouble

This season could be pivotal for Bobby Miller and his career trajectory that has fallen off course since becoming the top Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospect.

Miller fared well upon making his MLB debut in 2023, only to struggle the following season and make just two appearances for the Dodgers last year. The 26-year-old hasn't been mentioned among the pitching depth the Dodgers will rely on to start the season, but there is a health factor anyhow.

According to Jack Harris of the California Post, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed Miller is dealing with right shoulder or arm trouble.

Bobby Miller has not thrown off a mound yet this spring because of arm/shoulder issue, but he is hoping to start ramping up more in the next few weeks.

This marks a second consecutive Spring Training in which health has been a factor for the right-hander. Last year he was struck in the head by a comebacker and pitched in just the one exhibition game.

Miller not yet being at the point of throwing a bullpen session could impact his availability come the start of the season. Blake Snell is in a similar position and has essentially been ruled out for Opening Day. One difference between the two, of course, was Miller projects begin the year with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Miller previously dealt with right shoulder inflammation in 2024 that forced him to the injured list after just three starts. It caused him to miss two months, and Miller was demoted to Triple-A four starts after getting activated.

Miller returned to the Dodgers roster in the middle of August that year but continued to be saddled by inconsistency over his next six starts to finish the season.

What is Bobby Miller's role?

Once a promising starter, it's plausible Miller's future is in the bullpen. He began to audition in that role last season and would embrace it if that's what the Dodgers ask of him.

"I liked it a lot. It's a lot different than starting. As a starter, I found myself trying to be a little bit more calm before games and everything, not getting too amped up too early," Miller recentlys aid.

"You come out of the bullpen, it's a big burst of adrenaline and you're ready to go. You're not feeling much in your body. It's just a big burst of adrenaline. That was a big change for me but I absolutely loved it.

"I love being a starter as well, but at the end of the day you've just got to do whatever the team needs and do whatever you can to help the team win."

Including one relief appearance with the Dodgers last year, Miller was 0-4 with a 5.52 ERA in 22 games out of the bullpen. As a starter he went 3-2 with a 6.26 ERA in 15 games.