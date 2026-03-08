Dodgers Making Change With Roki Sasaki's Plan

Roki Sasaki moving back into the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation has not gone according to plan so far this spring, and it's leading to an adjustment because of consecutive short outings.

In his first Cactus League game of the year, Sasaki allowed three runs over just 1.1 innings. That was followed by failing to make it out of the first inning in his next start, though Sasaki was re-inserted into the game. He completed two innings while technically pitching in parts of three frames.

As a result, manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers plan for Sasaki to next pitch in a 'B' game on a backfield at Camelback Ranch, per Jack Vita of the L.A. Times.

Which is why Roberts said Thursday the team plans to have Sasaki pitch a simulated game on their backfields at Camelback Ranch in addition to making his next start in order to help with his buildup.



“We need to get him to build up,” Roberts said.

Some scouts continued to raise red flags after Sasaki's performance in his 2026 spring debut. The right-hander got his fastball velocity up to 98 mph against the Arizona Diamondbacks but lacked command.

Similar trouble surfaced in the first inning of his second start. Sasaki attributed it to a mechanical issue that he corrected and proceeded to retire six batters in a row. Included in that was collecting two strikeouts along the way.

“I felt something a little off, but I couldn't realize what it was until the inning was over,“ Sasaki said through an interpreter. “It was actually my upper body. My lower half actually felt pretty good. My upper body felt a little off, so I was trying to make an adjustment.”

Sasaki not only found better command of his fastball but also effectively mixed in the slider-cutter that is in development as a third pitch.

Despite the 24-year-old pitching to concerning results so far, Roberts gave Sasaki a vote of confidence and said the Dodgers are not at the point of considering removing him from their Opening Day rotation.

Why is Roki Sasaki going to pitch on the backfields?

The primary benefit of the Dodgers planning to move Sasaki to a Minor League game is they are able to fully control the environment. As Roberts noted, a primary focus at this time is getting Sasaki to further stretch out as Opening Day approaches.

'B' games allow teams to roll over innings or remove Sasaki if his pitch count in any given frame begins to soar. The Dodgers will have the benefit of removing and re-inserting Sasaki into the game however many times was necessary.