Dodgers Postseason Hero Announces Surprise Surgery After World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a major decision to make regarding utility player Kiké Hernandez, a fan favorite and consistently dominant player in the postseason.

Hernandez has been a part of each of the three World Series-winning Dodger teams over the past six seasons, with a career postseason batting average of .286 and an OPS of .882.

However, before Hernandez can light it up again in the postseason, two things must happen.

First, the 34-year-old must come to terms with either the Dodgers or another team willing to sign him in free agency. Because of his presence in the locker room as a leader and his ability to produce in big moments, it is expected that Hernandez will return to Los Angeles on a one-year contract — although the Dodgers front office has not yet made their intentions with Hernandez clear.

Second, Hernandez must recover from surgery on his left elbow that will prevent him from representing Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

"My people of Puerto Rico; with a heavy heart, I have to let you know that I won't be able to fulfill my dream of playing in the Classic in my homeland!" Hernandez posted, originally in Spanish, on his Instagram. "Yesterday, Friday, November 14th, I had to have my elbow extensor muscle repaired, since I suffered a tear in May, and continuing to play with the desire to repeat as World Series Champion caused it to detach from the bone. The rehabilitation won't allow me to be ready in time to wear the uniform with Puerto Rico on my chest. I hope you understand. I LOVE YOU!"

Hernandez did not offer a timetable for his return. The World Baseball Classic takes place March 5-17, with the first game of the 2026 MLB season scheduled for March 25.

Hernandez landed on the injured list on July 7, returning in late August before playing through the elbow injury and notching 16 hits in the Dodgers' World Series campaign. Even after returning from the injured list, Hernandez said he struggled to play at the same level.

"I played [until], basically, I felt like I couldn't even hold the bat anymore," Hernández said upon his return from the IL. "And I mean, it was kind of dumb on my end. But I've always felt that if I feel like I could play, I'm not going to go on the IL. By the time we went in for the MRI, it was a little too late."

