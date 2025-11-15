Dodgers 'Actively Involved' in Discussions Regarding Key Position Group in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers became back-to-back World Series champions earlier this month in spite of their bullpen.

Throughout 2025, the defending champions' biggest weakness was their bullpen. Beyond myriad injuries to relievers, the Dodgers' offseason signings didn't pan out as expected.

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has always been reluctant to sign a reliever to a significant amount of money, but that changed last winter. The Dodgers signed Tanner Scott to a four-year, $72 million deal ahead of the 2025 season.

The big money contract was to no avail as Scott produced a 4.74 ERA across 57 innings pitched. The left-handed reliever blew 10 of his 33 save opportunities. The Dodgers were left scrambling for a closer as Scott did not make an appearance in the postseason.

Fellow offseason addition Kirby Yates also missed the Dodgers' World Series run as he was sidelined by an injury. Yates joined the Dodgers on a one-year deal and it seems unlikely the veteran will return to LA for the 2026 season.

The Dodgers starting pitching depth saved the team as Roki Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan, and Clayton Kershaw moved to the bullpen in October. But with Kershaw retiring as well as Sasaki and Sheehan likely returning to the starting rotation, the Dodgers have glaring holes in their bullpen.

Michael Kopech is also a Dodgers free agent, and after tossing just eight innings in 2025, the injury-riddled reliever has likely pitched his last frame in a Dodgers uniform.

The defending champions will be getting back some reinforcements in Brusdar Graterol and Evan Phillips, however, both are returning from serious injuries and it's uncertain how they will perform.

And so, the Athletic's Jim Bowden revealed the Dodgers have already begun exploring options to strengthen their bullpen in free agency.

Bowden's update read: "Teams like the Braves, Orioles, Cubs, Twins, Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Giants, Tigers, Rangers and Reds were actively involved in discussions for closers, along with the Yankees from a distance, while the Blue Jays are pushing for help in the back end of their bullpen, according to The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon."

The Dodgers made it increasingly clear they hope to three-peat in 2026, and they will have a better chance of doing so with a reinforced bullpen.

