The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, the two best teams in the National League West, are getting set to finally meet this season.

The Dodgers (28-18 entering Sunday's game) are just a half a game ahead of the Padres (27-18) in the division.

Both teams have struggled with inconsistent offense — especially from their stars — but have found ways to win games.

Here's everything you need to know about this week's crucial series, including a change in Shohei Ohtani's schedule.

Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Probables

Monday, May 18: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. RHP Michael King

It's a battle of aces in the series opener, with Yamamoto and King facing off.

Yamamoto has had a slow start to the year, at least for his standards, going 3-3 with a 3.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts to 10 walks over 50 innings. He's been hurt by the long ball, allowing eight home runs this season. He allowed a total of 14 home runs across 173.2 innings in 2025.

As for King, he's continued to be a star for the Padres, going 3-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 50 strikeouts to 22 walks over 51.1 innings. He's made nine starts this year to Yamamoto's eight.

Tuesday, May 19: RHP Emmet Sheehan vs. RHP Griffin Canning

Sheehan gets the ball on Tuesday carrying a 4.54 ERA with 49 strikeouts across 41.2 innings this season. He's been better as of late, allowing three runs over his last two starts (10.2 innings).

As for Canning, he's struggled mightily early in his Padres tenure, going 0-2 with a 10.64 ERA across three starts. He's been on the wrong end of some bad luck, though, with an expected ERA of 4.38.

Wednesday, May 20: RHP Shohei Ohtani vs RHP Randy Vásquez

Ohtani was supposed to take the mound for the Dodgers in the second game of the series. Instead, the Dodgers moved him to Wednesday, ahead of Thursday's off day.

Manager Dave Roberts said the team is still deciding whether or not Ohtani will also hit in the game. He hasn't been in the lineup in his last three starts on the mound, but Roberts said he's leaning toward having Ohtani hit.

On the mound, Ohtani has a microscopic 0.82 ERA across 44 innings this year, striking out 50 batters while walking 11. He's a leading candidate for the NL Cy Young award early this season.

As for the Padres, they have Vásquez taking the mound, looking to continue his breakout season. The right-hander is 5-1 with a 2.68 ERA this season across 50.1 innings.

Key Injuries

Both team's starting rotations have been decimated by injuries this year.

The Dodgers are without Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back), while the Padres are without Yu Darvish (elbow), Joe Musgrove (elbow), Nick Pivetta (elbow) and Germán Márquez (forearm), among others.

The Dodgers bullpen is missing relievers Edwin Díaz and Brock Stewart, while Brusdar Graterol just suffered a setback while on a rehab assignment. Left-hander Jack Dreyer was placed on the injured list on Sunday morning.

In the lineup, utility men Tommy Edman and Kiké Hernández remain out, with Hernández likely to return next week.

For the Padres, infielder Jake Cronenworth and catcher Luis Campusano are on the injured list.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres

First pitch for Monday's game is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET, with the games broadcast on SportsNet LA and Padres.TV.

First pitch for Tuesday's game is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET, with the games broadcast on SportsNet LA and Padres.TV.

First pitch for Wednesday's game is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET, with the games broadcast on SportsNet LA and Padres.TV.

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