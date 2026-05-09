Dodgers Notes: All-Star to IL, Major Rotation Shakeup, Dalton Rushing Warned

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves, 3-1, on Friday evening to improve to 24-14 on the year.

Emmet Sheehan battled through 4.2 innings of one-run ball, and then handed it off to a bullpen that pitched 4.1 scoreless innings.

On the offensive side of things, the Dodgers scored their first run on a Kyle Tucker RBI double in the bottom of the second inning. They added a second on a Shohei Ohtani RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning. And then, in the sixth, Freddie Freeman hit the 100th home run of his Dodgers career to give the Dodgers an insurance run.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Dodgers placed All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow on the injured list. The move is unfortunately a familiar one for the Dodgers pitching staff in past seasons, but luckily, a two-time Cy Young award winner in Blake Snell was waiting in the wings to make his return to the mound.

With Snell set to make his 2026 debut on Saturday (on his bobblehead giveaway night, nonetheless), the Dodgers shook up the rotation, pushing Roki Sasaki back a couple days.

Finally, backstop Dalton Rushing received a warning from Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya after a recent comment that Rushing made.

“If stuff like this keeps going and continues," Amaya said to The Athletic, "wherever we face each other again, and if he keeps saying stuff, we’ve got to put a stop to it."

One of the veteran leaders of the Dodgers in Miguel Rojas defended Rushing's character.

“Seventy, eighty percent of the players out there are saying things, but they’re not getting caught on camera often,” Rojas said. “We don’t want to really make a big deal out of him, because that’s not the guy that we’re seeing every single day inside the locker room."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Place All-Star on Injured List, Call Up 6-Foot-10 Pitcher

Dodgers Announce Major Change to Starting Rotation Plans for Braves, Giants Series

Cubs Catcher Sends Warning to Dodgers' Dalton Rushing After Disrespectful Comment

Surprise Dodgers Player Quietly on Hall of Fame Track, Says MLB Insider

Dodgers Lineup vs Braves: Kyle Tucker Dropped Again, Santiago Espinal Starting

Dodgers Make Sudden Blake Snell Change Amid Concerning Tyler Glasnow News

Dodgers Called Out for 'Catering' to Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Could Sit Shohei Ohtani More, Says Dave Roberts

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Miguel Rojas is wearing a custom pair of gold and blue Jordan 11s that feature his swing from Game 7 of the World Series as the logo 🔥😮 pic.twitter.com/aII0Sa77nz — MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2026

Freddie channeling his Girl Dad power. pic.twitter.com/lRUmDt86ZM — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 9, 2026

Kyle for the tie! pic.twitter.com/nVhXiL0pqS — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 9, 2026

It’s Miguel Rojas “Game 7 Home Run” Bobblehead Night presented by Security Benefit! pic.twitter.com/P6XPC4QICD — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 9, 2026

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