Dodgers Spring Training Jersey Features New Design

The start of Spring Training each year is accompanied by a new design for on-field caps, which in 2026 further incorporates the Cactus League theme for the Los Angeles Dodgers and all other teams that hold camp in Arizona.

The 2026 Dodgers Spring Training still includes their cursive capital “D” alternate logo on the front. It's accompanied by a cactus blooming to represent their being part of the Cactus League.

The new hats were unveiled as Dodgers pitchers and catchers started their official Spring Training workouts over the weekend, and what's also come to light is a new jersey design.

Dodgers Spring Training jersey 2026

In a change from previous years, the new Dodgers Spring Training jersey design no longer includes the white trim/piping on the sleeves. That has given way to a uniformed look of the blue jersey extending all the way down to the cuff.

Looks like Dodgers have a new jersey (Hyeseong Kim picture) for Spring Training this year. The white trim/piping is no longer on the sleeves (Roki Sasaki picture).



What do you think of the change? pic.twitter.com/xWrw1fxYwQ — DodgersOnSI (@DodgersSI) February 15, 2026

Another subtle change but one that enhances the overall look is the lettering in the Dodgers' script is no longer awkwardly cut. A seemingly larger font has pushed the lower case "d" over so that the letter is not split across both halves of the jersey.

Jersey font size came under scrutiny when the Nike Vapor Premier jerseys were introduced for the 2024 MLB season. The sizing of player names and numbers on the back of jerseys were among the biggest complaints, though limited fit options and transparency of pants were issues as well.

Nike and Fanatics worked with the MLB Players Association to make corrections that were implemented last season. While larger font sizes were returned to jerseys, in the Dodgers' case their script across the chest still did not have a clean break between the “o” and “d,” like jersey templates of old.

That seemingly now has been corrected with a clean break between the "o" and "d" across the jersey placket.

What has remained unchanged on the Dodgers Spring Training jersey is a Guggenheim patch being included on one sleeve. That was added onto all Dodgers jerseys at the start of Spring Training in 2014.

Prior to this year, the jersey Dodgers wear for Spring Training largely had not been changed since 2017, when various Arizona design details were put inside numbers on the back.

Full-squad workouts get underway on Tuesday and the Dodgers will begin wearing their new jersey design in games when they begin Cactus League play on Saturday.

