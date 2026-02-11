Official Look at New Era Dodgers Hat for 2026 Spring Training

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially start Spring Training this year on Friday, when pitchers and catchers are scheduled to hold their first workout at Camelback Ranch.

Though, several players have already made their way to Dodgers Spring Training, including Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Brusdar Graterol, Roki Sasaki, Hyeseong Kim and Andy Pages.

Some of that stems from players who are participating in this year's World Baseball Classic needing to be in Spring Training camp ahead of their teammates, but the Dodgers have established a strong tradition of early reporters.

The Dodgers' first full-squad workout of 2026 Spring Training is set for Tuesday. Camp opening marks the start of the Dodgers' title defense as they look to complete a three-peat. The last MLB team to accomplish such a feat was the New York Yankees from 1998-2000.

As it is, the Dodgers already became MLB's first repeat champion since the aforementioned Yankees.

Dodgers Spring Training hat details

With teams starting Spring Training workouts throughout this week, New Era caps for 2026 have been unveiled.

The 2026 Dodgers Spring Training cap again features their cursive capital “D” logo on the front. It's accompanied by a cactus blooming to represent their being part of the Cactus League in Arizona.

Teams that hold Spring Training in Florida's Grapefruit League have hats with a grapefruit placed alongside their respective logo.

These @NewEraCap Spring Training hats are awesome 😍



Here is a look at all of this year's Cactus League caps! pic.twitter.com/x32PD6hBfD — MLB (@MLB) February 11, 2026

The Dodgers' alternate “D” logo has largely been a fixture on their Spring Training hats since 2016. Prior to that, the franchise had only used two other hat logos in their history in the interlocking “LA” and Brooklyn “B.”

One notable difference, however, is the Dodgers' use of the “D” logo has remained limited to Spring Training and batting practice hats. The team sticks with the "LA" logo for games during the regular season, unless wearing their City Connect jersey as part of a program Nike introduced in 2021.

Other Dodgers Spring Training hats that have been worn since 2016 are a blue version that saw a return to the trademark “LA” logo, which was was outlined in white. The Dodgers wore that version in 2022 and 2023.

In 2020 and 2021, Dodgers Spring Training hats had the “LA” logo with the Dodgers baseball script placed inside of it.

The Dodgers have otherwise used the script “D” logo in Spring Training cap in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2024, 2025 and now 2026.

In a change from last year, the newest Dodgers Spring Training hat features a two-tone look as the bill is white. On the right side panel is a diamond-shaped Cactus League logo set to a yellow and orange hue, and with a "26" text display that has a cactus in the middle of the numbers.

