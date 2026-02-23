Kyle Tucker has Self-Deprecating Goal in Dodgers Spring Training

The Los Angeles Dodgers are easing their stars into Cactus League games this spring, and for Sunday the wheel landed on Kyle Tucker and Will Smith to be in the lineup against the San Diego Padres.

So too was Miguel Rojas, who may fill a larger role than first expected to begin the season with Tommy Edman and Kiké Hernández going on the injured list.

Tucker hit second in his Dodgers Spring Training debut, going 0-for-1 with one run scored and one walk in their 5-1 win at Peoria Sports Complex. This year marks Tucker's third organization in as many seasons.

He's already comfortable in the Dodgers clubhouse and has a low bar for what needs to transpire in order for this to be a successful spring.

"Last year I got one hit in spring, so hopefully I get more than that," Tucker said. "So that's a goal. But I mean, just feeling comfortable. I felt pretty good today. I only swung at one pitch, but saw the ball decently well. Hit it decently well, just kind of on the ground.

"Just making sure I'm ready for whenever the season comes around. We've still got a decent amount of time before then, so as long as I get enough reps and comfortability out there, I'll be all right."

Tucker grounded out to second base in his first at-bat. He was prone to such outs while struggling with the Chicago Cubs last season, but registered a 108.6 mph exit velocity on the out.

Tucker historically has fared well in Spring Training throughout his career, but didn't panic last year with the Cubs and won't with the Dodgers so long as the work is up to expected standards.

"I mean, in terms of my performance in spring, I thought I hit the ball decently well. I just didn't get any hits," he recalled of 2025. "But I wasn't stressing about that. I felt comfortable with my at-bats and everything.

"As long as I'm swinging at good pitches and taking the others, I feel good with where I'm at. Just try to hit the ball forward, hit it well, and let the rest take care of itself. I feel pretty good right now."

Kyle Tucker's spot in Dodgers lineup

One of the few questions the Dodgers face this spring is finalizing their lineup order. Shohei Ohtani is remaining in the leadoff spot and Mookie Betts will bat third.

That's left manager Dave Roberts deciding between Tucker and Freddie Freeman for the second and fourth spots in the lineup, respectively. Freeman has yet to make his Cactus League debut this year, but even if setting aside Sunday, Tucker would appear to have the inside track to hitting second.