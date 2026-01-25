Andrew Friedman, Brandon Gomes Detail how Dodgers Convinced Kyle Tucker to Sign

The Los Angeles Dodgers added to their star-studded roster by signing Kyle Tucker, the best position player who was available in free agency, to a record-setting contract.

Per multiple reports, Tucker's list of finalists also included the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays. The Mets and Dodgers both presented Tucker with short-term contract offers, while the Blue Jays were said to have extended a 10-year, $350 million deal.

Tucker's contract with the Dodgers includes a $64 million signing bonus, $30 million in deferred salary and player options after the 2027 and 2028 seasons. The present-day average annual value (AAV) when factoring in the deferrals is an MLB record $51.7 million.

The 29-year-old fills a need for the Dodgers in the outfield and is allowing them to shift Teoscar Hernández back to left field, where his defensive limitations don't figure to prove as costly.

Dodgers' recruiting process for Kyle Tucker

Given the current cynicism surrounding baseball and Dodgers' spending in free agency over recent years, some viewed their landing Tucker as a foregone conclusion. While joining the back-to-back World Series champions certainly was appealing, that still required Tucker to turn down a long-term deal.

Such a decision is not often seen in free agency, and in some regard is a testament to what the Dodgers have established and consistent line of communication they maintained.

“Kyle being one of the few free agents that could really impact our club, we stayed in contact throughout the offseason to make sure we were expressing interest and if there was something that made sense for both sides, we would have the ability to bring him on board," general manager Brandon Gomes said.

"We had incredible support from our ownership group to give back to the fans who are coming out in the pack of 4 million last year. So we felt let’s continue to pour into them and the team. This was a real chance to fill a hole that would really impact our team, so we did it.

"It was one of those things where we were waiting around, being in contact, and it came together pretty quickly over five to seven days.”

For Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, the sense of having a realistic opportunity to sign Tucker began to materialize when one of the meetings included off-the-field topics.

“Doc, Gomer and I did a Zoom call with he and his wife. We had connected before, but two or three days before the agreement, felt like there was a level of engagement," Friedman recalled. "There was conversation going back and forth about the community, our role in the community, the philanthropic efforts they pour into themselves.

"It just got into a lot of detail where we felt like, ‘OK, we have a real shot. Obviously, they’re going to have longterm offers, they’re going to have other short-term offers, so we’ve got to continue to try to sell ourselves.’

"You never really know until you get that call where you sense, ‘OK, we’re at the 1-yard line. Now it’s about final details.'”

