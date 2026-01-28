Dodgers tie for National League Lead on MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospects List 2026

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a strong presence on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list heading into the 2026 season, tying for the National League lead with five players. That's up from four Dodgers prospects earning recognition on Baseball America's Top 100 list.

The Miami Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals each had five prospects ranked by MLB Pipeline as well. Seattle Mariners lead the publication's rankings with seven prospects in the top 100. The Cleveland Guardians are in second place with six.

Though, Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates was ranked Pipeline's No. 1 overall prospect.

In a change from recent history, the Dodgers farm system is being led by outfielders rather than pitching prospects.

The five Dodgers prospects to earn recognition from MLB Pipeline are all position players: Josue De Paula, Zyhir Hope, Eduardo Quintero, Mike Sirota and Emil Morales.

Dodgers prospects on MLB Pipeline's top 100 list 2026

No. 15: Josue De Paula (OF)

De Paula continues to be one of the crown jewels among Dodgers prospects as he barrels toward making his MLB debut in the coming years.

De Paula hit .263/.406/.421 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 44 RBI in 98 games for High-A Great Lakes last season. He was named to the National League team for the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game and went on to win MVP of the event.

De Paula spent the final week of last season with Double-A Tulsa.

Though, De Paula has slipped a bit on this last, as he ranked No. 12 in the August 2025 update.

No. 27: Zyhir Hope (OF)

Hope has also emerged as a notable Dodgers prospect since being acquired as part of the return in a deal that sent Yency Almonte and Michael Busch to the Chicago Cubs.

Hope accompanied De Paula in the 2025 Futures Game and spent the bulk of the season with the Loons before receiving a promotion to Double-A.

Like De Paula, Hope has also moved down since the August update, when he was the No. 19 prospect.

No. 30: Eduardo Quintero (OF)

A former catcher, Quintero has been a quick riser on prospect rankings since being moved to center field. Quintero played for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and the Loons last season, hitting a combined .293/.415/.508 with 22 doubles, 19 home runs, 69 RBI and a 152 wRC+ in 113 games.

Quintero was No. 55 on MLB Pipeline's midseason update last year.

No. 60: Mike Sirota (OF)

Sirota, a 2024 MLB Draft pick by the Cincinnati Reds, was traded to the Dodgers for Gavin Lux.

Sirota spent his first professional season with the Quakes (24 games) and Loons (35 games), hitting a combined 16 doubles and 13 home runs.

Sirota has moved up from being ranked No. 66 last August.

No. 92: Emil Morales (SS)

Morales hit a combined .314/.396/.515 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and a 141 wRC+ with rookie-level Arizona and the Quakes last season. Morales didn't turn 19 years old until September.

Morales was not previously ranked by MLB Pipeline.