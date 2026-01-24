The Los Angeles Dodgers not only are entering the 2026 season as the World Series favorite, but they also boast the top farm system in the eyes of MLB executives.

Striking a balance between competing in the present without sacrificing the future has been a goal for Andrew Friedman during his tenure as Dodgers president of baseball operations.

The current group of top Dodgers prospects is dominated by position players, and outfielders in particular. Eduardo Quintero, Josue De Paula, Mike Sirota and Zyhir Hope make up the four Minor Leaguers who were included on the Baseball America Top 100 Prospects list for the 2026 season.

Last year saw six Dodgers prospects ranked on the annual list, headlined by Roki Sasaki.

Dodgers prospects on Baseball America's top 100 list 2026

No. 20: Eduardo Quintero

Once a former catcher, Quintero has quickly emerged since being moved to center field. He spent last season with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga and High-A Great Lakers, batting a combined .293/.415/.508 with 22 doubles, 19 home runs, 69 RBI and a 152 wRC+ over 113 games.

Quintero previously was not ranked by Baseball America on a top 100 list, but he now is the publication's highest rated prospect.

No. 24: Josue De Paula

De Paula previously was ranked among the top 100 when he checked in at No. 33 in 2024 and 18th last year. Within the Dodgers' farm system, De Paula went from fourth to their second overall prospect.

De Paula hit .263/.406/.421 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 44 RBI in 98 games for the Loons last season. He was named to the National League team for the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game and went on to win MVP of the event.

"It meant a lot for me," De Paula said of hitting a key three-run home run. "Just the emotions of it, I was overtaken by emotions, especially doing it in front of my dad. I feel like it's something that doesn't happen, especially even being here at the Futures Game, it doesn't happen often."

De Paula received a promotion during the final week of the Minor League season and finished the year with Double-A Tulsa.

No. 45: Mike Sirota

Sirota, who was acquired when the Dodgers traded Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds, has quickly made a strong impression.

Sirota spent his first professional season with the Quakes (24 games) and Loons (35 games), hitting a combined 16 doubles and 13 home runs last year.

Sirota was drafted by the Reds in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft. Trading him to the Dodgers is appearing to have been a costly decision, particularly with Lux spending just one season with the Reds before getting sent to the Tampa Bay Rays.

No. 63: Zyhir Hope

Hope is another prospect the Dodgers acquired via trade as he was included in the deal that sent Yency Almonte and Michael Busch to the Chicago Cubs.

Hope also played in the 2025 Futures Game and spent the bulk of the year with the Loons before getting promoted to join the Drillers.

