Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals Game 5 Lineup Change Hinges on One Decision

J.P. Hoornstra

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) speaks in a press conference before Game 4 of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) speaks in a press conference before Game 4 of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dave Roberts said the Dodgers' lineup "might look a little bit different" in Wednesday's Game 5 after a 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday.

What choice is he contemplating?

"Am I going to play Andy (Pages), am I going to play (Alex) Call, or am I going to play (Miguel Rojas)?" he revealed.

Pages has gotten the lion's share of playing time between the three. The 24-year-old outfielder is 4 for 50 (.080) with 11 strikeouts, no walks, and only one extra-base hit.

Rojas, 36, is 3 for 10 this postseason in limited playing time. Finding a position for the versatile infielder might be as simple as installing him at second base, and shifting Tommy Edman to center field in place of Pages.

Like Pages, Rojas bats right-handed. Call, 31, is 4 for 9 in October. He can play all three outfield positions and would likely slot into center field as well.

Pages went 0 for 2 in Game 4 before he was replaced by Call.

More to come on this story.

Published |Modified
J.P. Hoornstra
J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/News