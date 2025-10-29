Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals Game 5 Lineup Change Hinges on One Decision
Dave Roberts said the Dodgers' lineup "might look a little bit different" in Wednesday's Game 5 after a 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday.
What choice is he contemplating?
"Am I going to play Andy (Pages), am I going to play (Alex) Call, or am I going to play (Miguel Rojas)?" he revealed.
Pages has gotten the lion's share of playing time between the three. The 24-year-old outfielder is 4 for 50 (.080) with 11 strikeouts, no walks, and only one extra-base hit.
Rojas, 36, is 3 for 10 this postseason in limited playing time. Finding a position for the versatile infielder might be as simple as installing him at second base, and shifting Tommy Edman to center field in place of Pages.
Like Pages, Rojas bats right-handed. Call, 31, is 4 for 9 in October. He can play all three outfield positions and would likely slot into center field as well.
Pages went 0 for 2 in Game 4 before he was replaced by Call.
