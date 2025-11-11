Dodgers' Top Free Agent Target Predicted to Cost $427 Million

According to most reports, the Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to pursue outfielder Kyle Tucker, the biggest ticket-free agent available on the market.

Tucker has four All-Star selections, a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger, and a World Series title to his name. Given his impressive resume, the 28-year-old is ready to land a major deal in free agency.

During his only season with the Chicago Cubs, Tucker played 136 games, batting .266/.377/464 with 22 home runs and 73 RBIs.

He possesses the profile of a complete player who can field, hit, and run the bases at a good-to-great level.

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Dodgers are in the running for Tucker, considering their need to upgrade at the corner outfield position.

"Despite a season that was marred by injury and inconsistent performance, Tucker is expected to be the highest paid free agent in this year’s class, with most analysts believing he will get between $400 million and $500 million based on the recent contracts given to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($500 million; Blue Jays) and Juan Soto ($765 million; Mets)," Bowden wrote.

"Teams view him as a complete player who will be a threat to hit 30 homers and steal 30 bases every season.

"Tucker’s left-handed swing would play great at Yankee Stadium and his speed would be an important added element to the Yankees lineup. He’d also be a great fit for the Dodgers, who could then move Teoscar Hernández to left field and improve their right field defense.

"Tucker won’t turn 30 until 2027, and his young age relative to the rest of this class makes him even more inviting to both clubs for the long-term as they could backload the contract to fit their budgets better with expiring contracts down the road."

The Dodgers will aim to defend their consecutive titles next season, though winning championships becomes more difficult as time goes on.

Rosters need updating after a successful postseason run, and the Dodgers' deep pockets should enable them to make a competitive offer. However, other teams will also want to sign him, and they may be willing to pay a bit more to keep such a talented player out of Los Angeles' hands.

