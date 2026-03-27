Dodgers Trade Outfield Prospect to Brewers

In a change from recent history, the current strength of the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system is found in the number of top outfield prospects.

The group is headlined by the near-consensus top Dodgers prospect, Josue De Paula, and also includes the likes of Zyhir Hope, James Tibbs III, Eduardo Quintero, Mike Sirota and Charles Davalan, among others.

Perhaps with that in mind, the Dodgers parted with some of their depth by trading Damon Keith to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

A trade! Brewers are acquiring Minor League OF Damon Keith from the Dodgers for cash. He’ll most likely join Double-A Biloxi. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) March 27, 2026

Keith is a Southern California native who had been part of the Dodgers organization since getting drafted out of Cal Baptist University in the 18th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Keith made his professional debut that year with the Arizona Complex League team and has reached as high as Double-A. Keith first played for the Drillers during the 2024 season and spent all of last year on the Tulsa roster.

During his time with the Drillers, the 25-year-old has hit a combined .241/.316/.438 with 27 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 82 RBI in 164 games over parts of two seasons.

Throughout his Minor League career, Keith has played all three outfield positions but the bulk of his experience has come in the corner spots. Keith primarily was a right fielder--playing 206 games--in his career as a Dodgers prospect.

Which Dodgers prospects might debut in 2026?

Among the prospects who could reach the Majors at some point this year are Ward, Tibbs, De Paula and Ronan Kopp.

Tibbs impressed in Spring Training this year and along with Zach Root, was named to the MLB Pipeline All-Spring Breakout First Team. That came after Tibbs hit a home run in the third annual showcase event.

Tibbs reported to the Drillers after being acquired from the Boston Red Sox in the Dustin May trade last year, and hit .269/.407/.493 with five doubles, seven home runs and 32 RBI over 36 games. Tibbs hit a combined 20 home runs last year while playing at the High-A and Double-A levels.

De Paula also had positive moments in Cactus League play and now is going to attempt building on that with the Drillers. De Paula could be a candidate to make his MLB debut during the final month of the regular season if the Dodgers want him to gain some experience of being in the clubhouse.