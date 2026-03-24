Multiple Dodgers Prospects Named to MLB All-Spring Breakout Team

After the Los Angeles Dodgers played their final Cactus League game of the year, some of the organization's top prospects took the field at Camelback Ranch for a matchup with Minor Leaguers from the Chicago White Sox.

The game was part of MLB's third annual Spring Breakout program. Dodgers Minor Leaguers came away victorious in an 11-10 slugfest.

On Monday, MLB announced the All-Spring Breakout Teams, as selected by the staff of MLB Pipeline, to put a bow on the 16 marquee games that were played.

Dodgers prospects recognized after Spring Breakout

The Dodgers had James Tibbs III and Zach Root both named to the MLB Pipeline All-Spring Breakout First Team. Tibbs earned his selection as a first baseman and Root was among six pitchers to make the First Team.

James Tibbs III

One of the top Dodgers standouts during Spring Training, Tibbs continued his hot hitting by adding a three-run homer in showcase.

Traded twice before the 2025 deadline, Tibbs appears to have found a home within the Dodgers farm system.

He reported to Double-A Tulsa after being acquired from the Boston Red Sox, and hit .269/.407/.493 with five doubles, seven home runs and 32 RBI over 36 games. Tibbs hit a combined 20 home runs last year while playing at the High-A and Double-A levels.

The 23-year-old is a candidate to possibly make his MLB debut at some point during the 2026 season. MLB Pipeline ranks Tibbs as the No. 11 Dodgers prospect.

Zach Root

Root, a first-round pick by the Dodgers in the 2025 MLB Draft, made his professional debut in the Spring Breakout game. He pitched three innings and tied a Spring Breakout record with eight strikeouts.

The southpaw allowed just one hit and dialed up his fastball velocity to an average of 97.2 mph and topped out at 99 mph against White Sox prospects. The added velocity was particularly notable for Root, who has described himself as more of a pitcher rather than a thrower.

"I'm not going to go out there and try to throw as hard as I can past everyone. I'm going to give them different looks, mix pitches, don't fall into patterns," Root said the night he was drafted. "I think it really started after my freshman year.

"I was only throwing two pitches my freshman year, and I wanted to start. To start, you need more than two pitches. So just being able to throw multiple pitches in the zone is my mindset and helped me make that jump from just a thrower to a pitcher."

Root is ranked No. 13 among Dodgers prospects by MLB Pipeline.