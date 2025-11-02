Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers’ Tyler Glasnow Has Injury, World Series Game 7 Status Unclear

Aaron Coloma

Oct 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) throws a pitch in the ninth inning for game six of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) throws a pitch in the ninth inning for game six of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow had "side discomfort" ahead of the World Series Game 7 matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series, per Fox Sports' Tom Verducci.

“All four Dodgers starters are in play tonight," Verducci said. "Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow — although he had some sore side last night — Blake Snell and, yes, Yoshinobu Yamamoto after throwing 96 pitches last night, has volunteered to pitch out of the bullpen.”

This story will be updated...

Latest Dodgers News

feed

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/News