Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto Spotted Warming Up Hours Before Game 7
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Friday night's Game 6 that Yoshinobu Yamamoto wouldn't be available for Saturday's Game 7.
It looks like Yamamoto may not have received the memo.
Hours before Game 7, Yamamoto was seen warming up on the Rogers Centre field.
Roberts then spoke to the media on Saturday, and confirmed that Yamamoto could potentially be an option in Saturday's Game 7.
“We’ll see how he is in catch play," Roberts said. "But he said if he feels good, he’s definitely interested.”
After Friday's game, Yamamoto spoke to reporters and left the door open to potentially pitching on zero days' rest.
“If they ask me to go out, I’ll be ready," Yamamoto said through his interpreter. "But I want to do my very best to cheer my team.”
Yamamoto threw 96 pitches on Friday night, and was coming off back-to-back complete games. Nevertheless, in the last game of the season, he wants to be an option for his team.
While nothing is set in stone, it appears Yamamoto will at least be an option for LA as they look to navigate 27 outs en route to becoming baseball's first back-to-back champion in 25 years.
