Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto Spotted Warming Up Hours Before Game 7

Noah Camras

Oct 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) reacts in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game six of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) reacts in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game six of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Friday night's Game 6 that Yoshinobu Yamamoto wouldn't be available for Saturday's Game 7.

It looks like Yamamoto may not have received the memo.

More news: Dodgers' Starting Pitcher for World Series Game 7 Revealed

Hours before Game 7, Yamamoto was seen warming up on the Rogers Centre field.

Roberts then spoke to the media on Saturday, and confirmed that Yamamoto could potentially be an option in Saturday's Game 7.

“We’ll see how he is in catch play," Roberts said. "But he said if he feels good, he’s definitely interested.”

After Friday's game, Yamamoto spoke to reporters and left the door open to potentially pitching on zero days' rest.

More news: Dodgers Make Insane History in World Series Game 6

“If they ask me to go out, I’ll be ready," Yamamoto said through his interpreter. "But I want to do my very best to cheer my team.”

Yamamoto threw 96 pitches on Friday night, and was coming off back-to-back complete games. Nevertheless, in the last game of the season, he wants to be an option for his team.

While nothing is set in stone, it appears Yamamoto will at least be an option for LA as they look to navigate 27 outs en route to becoming baseball's first back-to-back champion in 25 years.

Latest Dodgers News

feed

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published |Modified
Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Dodgers. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

Home/News