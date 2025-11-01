Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Appears to Backtrack on Yoshinobu Yamamoto Pitching in Game 7

Aaron Coloma

Sep 6, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) celebrates with Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke about the availability of starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Game 7 of the World Series.

Yamamoto started Game 6 of the World Series, lasting six innings and recording six strikeouts while allowing the Toronto Blue Jays' sole run of the game. After the game, Roberts said everyone on the roster would be available to pitch except Yamamoto.

The day of Game 7, however, Yamamoto warmed up on the field and Roberts didn't shut down the notion of him featuring.

“We’ll see how he is in catch play," Roberts said. "But he said if he feels good, he’s definitely interested. ...Character. Compete. All of the above. It’s past the physical. This is the mental part of it, where he’s as strong mentally a guy as I’ve seen.”

This story will be updated...

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

