Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Appears to Backtrack on Yoshinobu Yamamoto Pitching in Game 7
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke about the availability of starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto for Game 7 of the World Series.
Yamamoto started Game 6 of the World Series, lasting six innings and recording six strikeouts while allowing the Toronto Blue Jays' sole run of the game. After the game, Roberts said everyone on the roster would be available to pitch except Yamamoto.
The day of Game 7, however, Yamamoto warmed up on the field and Roberts didn't shut down the notion of him featuring.
“We’ll see how he is in catch play," Roberts said. "But he said if he feels good, he’s definitely interested. ...Character. Compete. All of the above. It’s past the physical. This is the mental part of it, where he’s as strong mentally a guy as I’ve seen.”
This story will be updated...
