Dodgers' Dave Roberts Said Justin Dean Actually Misplayed Ball That Changed Game 6
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated Dodgers center fielder Justin Dean misplayed the Addison Barger double which wedged itself in the left-centerfield wall in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 6.
Barger roped a ball into the gap with Myles Straw on first in the bottom of the ninth, however the ball lodged itself between the playing surface and the base of the wall upon landing. Both left fielder Kiké Hernandez and Dean raised their hands to signal a dead ball, however Straw continued to run and looked as if he would score.
The umpires blew the play dead, however, leaving both runners on the base paths.
"No, it was great, but as the rule is current, you want to play that ball, actually, and you can go back and replay the lodged ball," Roberts said. "But he still was aware of it being lodged, and then the outfield umpire kind of blew it dead as well, so it worked out great, but certainly good awareness."
More news: Dodgers' Starting Pitcher for World Series Game 7 Revealed
Hernandez also described the incident from his point of view.
“I put my hands up right away. I think I put my hands up before him (Dean), and then he put his hands up,” Hernandez said. “He put his hands up after I did, and I was just screaming at him to, like, get the ball and throw it in, because that’s umpire’s discretion. The fact that the ball stuck there doesn’t mean that they’re actually going to call a ground-rule double. And I was screaming at him, that’s kind of why I’ve lost my voice a little bit. But I was screaming at him to throw it in, and he never did. I’m glad the umpires made the right call.”
More news: Blue Jays Pitchers Send Message to Dodgers' Alex Vesia in Game 6 of World Series
With both runners on, the Dodgers called starter Tyler Glasnow in from the bullpen, and he recorded three quick outs to end the game to send the Dodgers to a win-or-go-home matchup on Saturday. The Dodgers will have Shohei Ohtani take the mound for Game 7, and will look to take their second consecutive World Series victory by the end of the day.
Game 7 begins Saturday at 5:00 p.m. PT.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.