Dodgers Urged to Re-Sign 2 Key Free Agents By Insider
With the offseason in full swing, the Dodgers have several members of their 2025 squad heading into free agency.
Among them are Miguel Rojas and Kiké Hernandez, both of whom played huge roles in the Dodgers' successful push to defend their 2024 World Series title. The LA Times' Dylan Hernandez believes the Dodgers should bring both of them back for the 2026 season.
"Rojas and Kiké Hernández are free agents," wrote Dylan Hernandez. "The Dodgers have to re-sign them."
Rojas and Hernandez had limited roles on the Dodgers' team during the regular season, however made all the difference when the postseason rolled around.
Kiké Hernandez played replacement-level baseball during the regular season, featuring in 92 games while posting an OPS+ south of league average for the fourth season running. He ended the season with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs, and played defense at a level slightly above league average.
Rojas posted an OPS+ of 100, signifying an average season at the plate, and was a solid glove for the Dodgers, featuring in 114 games — largely as a defensive replacement or pinch-hitter.
Kiké Hernandez ramped up come October, as he tends to do, and batted .306 through the NLCS. He came through in big moments all postseason, and is a clear fan favorite among Dodger fans. Rojas also had a huge postseason, becoming a hero in the Dodgers' Game 7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays with his game-tying solo home run in the top of the ninth inning.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has decisions to make regarding the two veterans this offseason, and eluded giving a straight answer when asked if they would be resigned.
“Obviously, guys who have been here and been a big part of it start with a major upper hand,” Friedman said. “That being said, they’re free agents. They’ve earned the right to go out and talk to the 29 other teams as well.”
The Dodgers — and their fans — will hope Rojas and Kiké Hernandez will return for 2026, when the Dodgers once again look to defend their World Series title.
