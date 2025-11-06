Dodgers Linked to Padres All-Star in Potential Free Agent Splash
Could the Los Angeles Dodgers swing for another ex-San Diego Padres reliever in back-to-back offseasons?
San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez has decided to opt out of two guaranteed years valued at $16 million in order to test the open market and become a free agent. He immediately is considered to be the best relief pitcher available next to Edwin Diaz.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com broke down the situation with Suarez — along with the opinion that the Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Baltimore Orioles could be the best fit for the 34-year-old.
"Suarez is expected to decline his $8 million player options for 2026 and '27, looking to convert his back-to-back All-Star seasons into a bigger contract as he enters his age-35 season," Feinsand wrote. "Suarez has posted consecutive seasons with a sub-3.00 ERA, saving 76 games, including an NL-high 40 this season. Suarez’s 98.6 mph fastball ranked in the 97th percentile this season, while he placed in the top 20 percent in both strikeout and walk percentage."
Suarez does fit an obvious need. The Dodgers didn't really have a dependable closer all year later until the postseason when Roki Sasaki was thrust into a role he doesn't figure to replicate this upcoming year.
Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol are no sure things to revert back to the form they once had considering each will be returning from serious injuries. Blake Treinen may not have it anymore as a reliable option in high-leverage situations.
The most curious and confusing situation — and the reason why the Dodgers may stay away from Suarez — is the one surrounding Tanner Scott.
The Dodgers went against their usual M.O. and signed Scott to a monster four-year deal worth $72 million. He was wildly inconsistent all year long and didn't figure into the postseason plans due to a physical issue which resulted in a minor procedure.
Andrew Friedman is adept at unearthing non-roster invitees during Spring Training that all of a sudden turn out to be integral bullpen pieces. He'd rather build through development as opposed to spending considerable money.
The one time Friedman did mozy down that pathway, it resulted in a very bad season for the high-priced reliever. This could lead the Dodgers to being reticent in making the same decision twice. A one or two-year deal may be more palatable — though at Suarez's age (34), he'll surely want to cash in on what's likely the last big deal of his career.
